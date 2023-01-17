NIAGARA NETWORKS AND TELCHEMY FORGE PARTNERSHIP TO EMPOWER IN-DEPTH NETWORK VISIBILITY AND PERFORMANCE MONITORING FOR UNIFIED COMMUNICATIONS

Telchemy® SQprobe application has been integrated into the Next-Gen Open Visibility Platforms to enhance unified communications analysis and troubleshooting for NetOps teams

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Niagara Networks™, a Silicon Valley-based company that pioneers the award-winning Open Visibility Platform™, announced today that the Next-Generation visibility platforms are now enabled with enhanced deep network visibility and agility by embedding Telchemy's SQprobe® within the packet broker, providing a real-time traffic feed to accelerate unified communications' analysis and troubleshooting. Telchemy's SQprobe and SQmediator, together with Niagara's Open Visibility Platform, enable organizations to record live voice and video traffic anywhere in the network, analyze performance in real time, and proactively detect, diagnose, as well as rectify impairment sources before they negatively impact service levels and end-user quality of experience.

"Deploying a new solution into the NetOps framework requires a lot of time and presents many hurdles, such as where to deploy as well as getting the right traffic fed to the right unified communications tool. This partnership enables the best holistic monitoring solution for NetOps teams," said Yigal Amram, Vice President, Sales and Business Development.

"Connecting probes to the key traffic monitoring points is always challenging," said Alan Clark, Telchemy CEO. "Integrating SQprobe into Niagara Networks' packet broker provides a solid solution to this problem."

The combination of Niagara Networks visibility solution and the Telchemy® SQprobe application enables NetOps teams:

Holistic end-to-end Unified Communications (UC) monitoring, troubleshooting and analytics

UC deep packet analysis, troubleshooting and performance visibility across East-West and North-South physical and virtual networks – including encrypted traffic flows

Simplified deployment as a single platform with field-proven interoperability

Reduced time to action to detect UC faults and performance bottlenecks

About Niagara Networks

Niagara Networks™ is a Silicon Valley-based company that pioneers the Open Visibility Platform™ to bring desperately needed agility to network security. Niagara Networks provides high-performance, high-reliability network visibility and traffic delivery solutions for the world's most demanding service provider and enterprise environments. Our solutions are installed in the world's most prominent networks, empowering Security and Network Operations Centers (SOC/NOC) with end-to-end visibility and actionable traffic intelligence across physical and virtual networks. www.niagaranetworks.com

About Telchemy®

Telchemy® is the global leader in analytics technology for real-time applications and multimedia loT with its VQmon®, Embiot®, DVQattest®, SQprobe® and SQmediator® families of service quality monitoring and analysis products. Telchemy pioneered the use of embedded analytics technology and the application of big data for VoIP and Video performance management, and is positioned to be a leading provider of analytics technology for the emerging IoT market. Founded in 1999, the company has products deployed worldwide and markets its technology both directly and through many leading networking, test and management product companies.

Website: www.telchemy.com

