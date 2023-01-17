Labrada Nutrition/ Lean Body Announces Distribution Agreement with Idaho-Based distributor, Hayden Beverage Company

HOUSTON, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Labrada Nutrition has announced a drink distribution agreement with Idaho-based distributor Hayden Beverage Company.

Hayden Beverage will begin to distribute Labrada Nutrition's Lean Body® Ready-to-Drink Protein Shakes throughout Idaho and Montana. Hayden Beverage covers more ground in the state of Idaho than any other distributor.

Lean Body® Protein Shakes contain 40 grams of high-quality protein with zero grams of sugar and come in eight delicious flavors in sustainably packaged Tetra Pak cartons. "Labrada Nutrition is a family-owned-and-operated business with decades of experience and a commitment to furthering the health and wellness of its customers," said Labrada Nutrition's CEO and Founder Lee Labrada.

"We are happy to welcome Hayden Beverage Company to our Lean Body® distributor family, and we are looking forward to working with them to build the brand. Lean Body protein shakes are doing exceptionally well around the country. With Hayden Beverage Company on board, we will now grow a stronger relationship with retailers and customers in Idaho and Montana.

CEO of Hayden Beverage, Dodds Hayden, adds "We are the largest beer, wine, and NA distributor in Idaho and Montana, and the fastest growing segment of our business is non-alcoholic performance-related drinks. Lean Body hits a great, untapped opportunity for us, and we are very excited to take it to the market."

About Labrada Nutrition

Labrada Nutrition, headquartered in Houston, Texas, was founded in 1995 by IFBB Pro Bodybuilding Hall of Famer and former Mr. Universe Lee Labrada. The company creates and distributes a range of nutritional products and supplements including Lean Body® Ready-to-Drink Protein Shakes and meal replacements. The company also provides fitness, nutrition, and health education to support its mission of helping people get into their best shape.

Labrada Nutrition products are proudly made in America. Since 1995 all Labrada supplements are lab-tested by an independent third-party analytical lab to ensure that "If it's on the label, it's in the bottle." That's why Labrada has become the most trusted name in sports nutrition. The Lean Body® Ready-to-Drink Protein Shake comes in 17 oz. and 8.45 oz. resealable, environmentally-friendly Tetra Pak cartons that "Protect What's Good.™" Lean Body® Ready-to-Drink Protein Shakes are available worldwide in select retailers, convenience stores, grocery stores, and gyms.

For more information, visit www.leanbody.com .

Follow Labrada Nutrition/Lean Body on social media: Instagram ( https://www.instagram.com/leanbodynation/ ).

About Hayden Beverage Company:

"In 2008, our company and Young's Market Company (a 9-state wine and Spirits Distributor) saw an opportunity to grow together and we created a strategic partnership. This partnership led to rapid geographic and sales growth helping us create the first true state-wide idaho distributorship and eventually leading us to set up a Montana-wide distributorship. The two legal entities (Young's Market Company of Idaho selling Wine and low-proof spirits and Boise Sales Company selling beer and non-alcoholic beverages) operate under the Hayden Beverage banner and share sales, logistic, and administrative functions. In 2020, RNDC purchased Young's Market Company and became our partner. Dodds Hayden serves as CEO of both Boise Sales and RNDC of Idaho."

For more information visit https://www.haydenbeverage.com/

