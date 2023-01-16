Ritchie Bros. Declares Quarterly Dividend

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Ritchie Bros. (NYSE: RBA) (TSX: RBA) announces that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of US$0.27 per common share, payable on March 3, 2023 to shareholders of record on February 10, 2023. This dividend is considered an eligible dividend for Canadian income tax purposes.

