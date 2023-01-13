Fiori Financial Group Launches as Independent Registered Investment Advisor

The Newly Formed RIA Selects Goldman Sachs Advisor Solutions as Custodian of Choice

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, January 3rd, 2023– Fiori Financial Group announced the launch of its newly created Independent Registered Investment Advisor today. The firm has selected Goldman Sachs Advisor Solutions as its custody service provider.

Fiori Financial Group will transition all client assets from Raymond James Financial Services to Goldman Sachs's custody platform for independent registered investment advisors (RIAs).

Fiori Financial Group is led by partners Margaux Fiori, CDFA®, and Scott Verlangieri, AIF ®, who collectively have 44 years of experience in the industry. Serving as a multi-family office style firm, they are joined by a team of experienced professionals who support the evolving investment and comprehensive planning needs of their high-net-worth clients.

"When evaluating our options, we found that Goldman Sachs Advisor Solutions encompassed everything we were looking for in a custodial relationship. We will have access to some of Wall Street's most sophisticated wealth management solutions in a digital, open-architecture platform. We're excited to continue to raise the bar for our clients because now we feel like the sky is the limit," said Margaux Fiori, CDFA®, CEO and 2020, 2021 and 2022 Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisor and Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisor.

Together, Margaux Fiori and Scott Verlangieri spent the past 18 years building a firm that puts family and loyalty at the center of their client relationships. "We are eager to embark on this next chapter for Fiori Financial Group together with our clients," said Scott Verlangieri. "Our relationship with Goldman Sachs Advisor Solutions helps us elevate client relationships while also supporting strategic growth."

"Goldman Sachs Advisor Solutions is built to provide independent advisors with access to institutional-grade products and services," said Bill Dalton, Head of New Business at Goldman Sachs Advisor Solutions. "We share in Fiori Financial Group's passion for the success of their clients and are excited for the future of our relationship."

About Fiori Financial Group

Headquartered in Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Fiori Financial Group is a SEC-registered investment advisory firm with a foundation built on family and values and an ongoing vision of relationships rooted in trust. Their award-winning advisors and modern family office provide individual wealth management services, asset preservation, tax advantage strategies, 401(k) and customized retirement plans, risk management and estate planning services to high-net worth individuals.

