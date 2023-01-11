Wesleyan University Joins Global edX Partner Network

Partnership will grow Wesleyan's online presence and bring new MOOC content to edX.org

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. and LANHAM, Md., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wesleyan University and edX, a leading global online learning platform from 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), today announced Wesleyan as the newest member of the global edX partner network, joining hundreds of top institutions committed to expanding access to the world's best education. The university plans to launch a variety of Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) on edX.org in 2023.

"Wesleyan has long been a champion of educational innovation. We believe in expanding access to education by sharing versions of our classes with the wider world," said Wesleyan President Michael S. Roth. "Our partnership with edX gives us the ability to grow our online offerings, bringing creative and diverse programming to more than 46 million learners around the globe."

As a top-ranked liberal arts university , Wesleyan's mission is to provide an education in the liberal arts that is characterized by boldness, rigor, and practical idealism. In recent years, the university has moved aggressively to pursue its mission beyond the borders of the Middletown campus, inviting more people around the world to join its lifelong network of learning.

"Wesleyan and edX are mission-aligned with the goal of making the world's best education available to everyone," said Andrew Hermalyn, president of partnerships at edX. "We look forward to collaborating with the university to create accessible, affordable courses that integrate Wesleyan's distinctive approach for blending disciplines together in a unique way."

About Wesleyan University

Wesleyan University is a private, non-sectarian liberal arts university in Middletown, Conn. Founded in 1831, Wesleyan offers its 3,000 undergraduates and 200 graduate students a demanding educational environment characterized by boldness,rigor and practical idealism. At Wesleyan, distinguished scholar-teachers work closely with students in more than 45 fields of study. The university seeks to build a diverse, energetic community of students, faculty and staff who think critically and creatively and value independence of mind and the generosity of spirit. Located two hours from both New York and Boston, the campus overlooks downtown Middletown and the Connecticut River. Wesleyan faculty also teach students around the globe through Coursera, including MOOCs in creative writing, the humanities, film, mathematics, and more. For more information, visit www.wesleyan.edu .

About edX

edX is the global online learning platform that exists to help learners everywhere unlock their potential. edX was founded by Harvard and MIT in 2012 to make the world's best education available to everyone. Today, as a 2U, Inc. company (Nasdaq: TWOU), edX connects over 46 million ambitious learners with the skills, knowledge and support to achieve their goals. Together with the world's leading universities and companies, edX offers thousands of free and open courses, professional certificates, boot camps, credit-bearing micro credentials, and undergraduate and graduate degrees. Discover purpose-built online programs in technology, business, healthcare, science, education, social work, sustainability, and more at edX.org .

