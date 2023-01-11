Crowell & Moring Releases Litigation Forecast 2023: What Corporate Counsel Need to Know for the Coming Year

WASHINGTON, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowell & Moring has published Litigation Forecast 2023: What Corporate Counsel Need to Know for the Coming Year. The 11th-annual Litigation Forecast focuses on trends in litigation that are playing out in specific jurisdictions around the globe.

With articles covering the latest in litigation from key courts and venues in the U.S. and internationally, the publication provides forward-looking insights from leading Crowell lawyers to help legal departments anticipate and respond to challenges that might arise in the year ahead.

The cover story, Class Actions—the Evolution Continues, explores how class action lawsuits continue to be a significant part of the litigation landscape despite a decade of U.S. Supreme Court decisions that raised the bar for these lawsuits to proceed. April Ross and Jennifer Romano describe how plaintiffs' lawyers are adapting to this new reality, focusing on new requirements for standing and a clear demonstration of harm for all class members.

"Our goal every year with the Litigation Forecast is to give corporate counsel the tools they need to manage their legal needs and this year is no exception," said Philip T. Inglima, chair of Crowell & Moring. "By analyzing and understanding the shifting landscape of legal analytics from a global perspective, we are able to offer our clients not only the right legal knowledge and experience, but apply it in a manner that reflects the changing dynamics in particular jurisdictions and in particular areas of litigation activity."

In Class Actions: Getting Traction, Laurence Winston analyzes how recent case law in the United Kingdom impacts class action lawsuits, acknowledging that it has created "a class action culture" that protects consumers. In an article entitled Biometric Litigation Looms Large, Jason Stiehl examines the impact of Illinois' Biometric Information Privacy Act and the subsequent litigation that has arisen and is expected to continue in the coming year.

