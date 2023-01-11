Camp Lake Capital and GKS Capital Complete Recapitalization Transaction with LaserGifts

CHICAGO, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Camp Lake Capital (CLC) and GKS Capital (GKS) are proud to announce that they have entered into a recapitalization transaction alongside David Mudrick, the CEO and Founder of LaserGifts. Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Prescott, AZ, LaserGifts is the leading supplier of personalized souvenir programs throughout North America. The transaction closed on December 28, 2022.

Dave Mudrick said, "Since inception, we have built a business that is focused on delivering customers an outstanding value proposition, with leading quality, customer service and product development. CLC and GKS share our focus on delivering the customer the best value."

Matt Parsons, the Managing Partner of CLC, commented, "We are incredibly excited to partner with Dave to assist in growing LaserGifts. We believe we can add a significant amount of value to what is already a best-in-class company and build upon what Dave has created."

Gideon Schlessinger, CEO of GKS Capital, added, "The LaserGifts management team has built an outstanding business in its core markets. We are excited to support a number of organic and inorganic growth initiatives for the business."

Oxer Capital and First American Bank provided financing in support of the transaction. Kerr Russell and Weber provided legal advice and Allegiance Capital provided financial advice to LaserGifts. Levenfeld Pearlstein provided legal advice to CLC and GKS.

About Camp Lake Capital

Camp Lake Capital is a Chicago-based private investment firm focused on acquiring and growing lower middle-market businesses for the long term. CLC seeks to partner with leading consumer and industrial companies led by best-in-class management teams who desire to grow with and participate in the ownership of the business. In addition to providing capital, CLC also offers a network of operating resources who can assist with growth and operational improvement in a variety of ways, from new customer relationships and strengthening market share to increasing operating margins and sourcing and closing add-on acquisitions.

