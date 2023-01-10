SHERRY LANSING NAMED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP N.V.

HILVERSUM, Netherlands, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Music Group N.V. (EURONEXT: UMG) announced today that its Board of Directors has designated Sherry Lansing as Chairman of the Board with effect from January 10, 2023. Ms. Lansing will succeed Judy Craymer CBE, who has decided to retire from the Board with effect from the same date, to focus on her activities as a film and theatre producer. The Board is very grateful for Ms. Craymer's contributions to the Company.

