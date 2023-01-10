RoslinCT and Lykan Bioscience Announce the Appointment of Dr. Michael Mendicino to its Scientific Advisory Board

EDINBURGH, U.K. and HOPKINTON, Mass., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RoslinCT and Lykan Bioscience, a leader in Contract Development and Manufacturing for cell therapies, announced the appointment of Michael Mendicino, Ph.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). The SAB is comprised of cell and gene therapy pioneers with extensive experience, providing valuable insight into a range of topics for the development and manufacturing of advanced therapies.

(PRNewswire)

Dr. Mendicino brings 24 years of combined experience in academia, biotech, government, and consulting entities within the fields of Molecular & Cellular Biology & Genetics, and Immunology. He manages domestic and international projects and collaborations and is actively involved in due diligence and regulatory affairs. Dr. Mendicino is Founder, President and Chief Consultant at Hybrid Concepts International, LLC, a niche consulting firm focused on the cell and gene fields in a multi-disciplinary, one stop shop manner. Dr. Mendicino also co-founded a non-profit to support the cell and gene therapy industry. He has authored more than 20 publications and participated in multiple international conferences as a thought leader.

"Dr. Mendicino is an accomplished leader in cell and gene therapies, transplant biologics, and related technologies including cell loading and gene editing, related medical devices, tissue engineering, and immuno-therapeutics and diagnostics." said Patrick Lucy, President and CEO of Lykan Bioscience, "He brings tremendous value to our Scientific Advisory Board and we are honored to welcome him."

Peter Coleman, CEO of RoslinCT, commented: "I am delighted to welcome Dr. Mendicino as he joins our Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Mendicino brings valuable expertise and experience and will play an instrumental role as we advance our pipelines and prioritize strategic innovation initiatives. We at RoslinCT and Lykan are privileged to have the opportunity to work with Michael and with other exceptional thought leaders as we continue to manufacture a range of advanced cell therapies developed by our partners that can transform patients' lives."

Dr. Mendicino joins the four members previously appointed in August 2022: Michael Chambers, Cofounder of Aldevron, Heidi Hagen, MBA, Chief Technology Officer of Sonoma Biotherapeutics, Margit Jeschke, Ph.D., Independent Consultant, and Michael Kalos, Ph.D., Founder and Managing Director at Next Pillar Consulting.

About RoslinCT

RoslinCT is a leading UK Cell Therapy Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) focused on providing services for companies developing cell-based therapeutic products. Originally founded in 2006 as a spin-out from the Roslin Institute, we built on the broad range of scientific expertise available in the field of cell biology. Based at the Edinburgh BioQuarter, we operate fully licensed GMP manufacturing facilities and have a proven track record in the delivery of cell-based products. We offer a range of integrated services from technology transfer, process, and assay development through to GMP manufacturing, storage, QP certification, and batch release of cell-based therapies for clinical use. For further information, please visit www.roslinct.com.

About Lykan Bioscience

Lykan Bioscience is an innovative contract development and manufacturing services organization (CDMO) focused on cell-based therapies. With decades of biopharmaceutical industry experience, Lykan offers a full range of development and manufacturing services. The state-of-the-art, purpose-built facility offering 14 independent manufacturing suites is uniquely designed to fully integrate cGMP principles and advanced software solutions to enable real-time testing, US/EU clinical and commercial manufacturing and release of product. Located in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, 25 miles southwest of downtown Boston and in the proximity of four international airports, Lykan Bioscience is ideally situated to deliver life-saving cell therapy treatments to patients on behalf of their partners. Visit www.lykanbio.com

For Media Enquiries

Lykan Bioscience

Director of Marketing

Carrie Zhang

carrie.zhang@lykanbio.com

RoslinCT

Marketing Manager

Katerina Tsita

katerina.tsita@roslinct.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lykan Bioscience