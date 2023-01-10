Penta expands global footprint with acquisition of Hume Brophy

Bolstering global reach will allow the firm to deliver unrivaled, data-driven stakeholder solutions to leading companies around the world

WASHINGTON, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Penta announced the acquisition of Hume Brophy, a global public affairs, communications, and strategy firm that provides cutting-edge consultancy, digital, and reputation management services to clients in the corporate, public, and non-profit sectors. This acquisition will further expand Penta's global reach and consolidate the company's position as the world's first comprehensive stakeholder solutions firm, combining analytics and research with deep expertise to drive measurable impact for clients.

Founded in 2005, Hume Brophy developed a reputation as one of the world's leading integrated communications and government relations firms with offices in London, Brussels, Dublin, Frankfurt, Paris, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The team of nearly 100 professionals worldwide comes from a diverse range of backgrounds and will enhance Penta's strategy offerings to multiple major global markets, providing additional expertise in sectors including energy, transportation and mobility, agribusiness, and financial services.

"Leaders are increasingly required to solve complex challenges under public scrutiny and engage with a growing set of stakeholders. As we look to provide the actionable intelligence businesses need to inform their decision-making, we are excited to welcome the Hume Brophy team to Penta," said Penta President Matt McDonald. "Their deep understanding of the issues that matter most to our clients and unmatched access to the highest level of international decision-making will significantly bolster Penta's strategy offerings across the globe."

John Hume and Eoin Brophy, Hume Brophy co-founders who will continue as Senior Advisors at Penta, said: "This is a natural and exciting progression for Hume Brophy. It is an opportunity for our talented and dedicated colleagues to lead Penta's growth in Europe and Asia, and to work as one team on a new and exciting global platform that will compete with the very best in the world. Our business model, based on strong local businesses in key strategic hubs, combined with specialist international practices, is a differentiator in a highly-competitive market. We look forward to bringing this approach to Penta as we begin our journey together."

Hume Brophy's Chief Executive, Conall McDevitt, will become a Senior Partner and Managing Partner, Europe and Asia, at Penta. With the support of Falfurrias Capital Partners, Penta will continue to seek strategic opportunities that enhance its offerings and expand its global reach.

About Penta

Penta was established in September 2022 following the merger of market-leading firms Ballast Research, Hamilton Place Strategies, Flag Media Analytics, alva, Gotham Research Group, and Decode_M. Following this latest acquisition, Penta will now comprise over 300 professionals located across New York, Washington, D.C., San Francisco, Vail, London, Brussels, Dublin, Frankfurt, Paris, Hong Kong, and Singapore.

Penta is backed by a majority investment of Falfurrias Capital Partners, the Charlotte-based private equity investment firm founded in 2006 by Hugh McColl, Jr., former Chairman and CEO of Bank of America, and Marc Oken, former CFO of Bank of America.

Headquartered in Washington, D.C., Penta provides data-driven solutions for stakeholder strategy and engagement. We combine analytics and research with deep expertise to deliver actionable insights, "best practice" solutions, and drive measurable impact for our clients. We work with our clients to define, inform, and strengthen decision-making and understanding between businesses and their stakeholders. To learn more about Penta, visit pentagroup.co .

