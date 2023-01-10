Harris Personal Injury Lawyers, Inc. Recovers $8 million for Los Angeles County Client

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Erich Tomkinson of Harris Personal Injury Lawyers, Inc. recovers $8 million for client Samuel Howell during litigation.

On April 15, 2018, While riding his bike, Samuel Howell encountered a hidden/unmarked speed bump with no warning or caution at Malibu Country Mart. As a result of this incident, Howell went over the handlebars and sustained serious injuries, including a neck fracture and traumatic spinal column injury.

From the accident site, Howell was life-lighted to UCLA trauma center where he received an emergency surgery on his neck including a C2-C6 fusion and a C3-C5 laminectomy with decompression of the spinal cord. Howell spent the next 3 months in various recovery centers throughout LA learning how to walk again.

Howell still continues to have serious limitations of his upper extremities and will require assisted care for the rest of his life.

Harris Personal Injury Lawyers, Inc. aggressively fought against property owner, contractor and subcontractor of the subject speed bump for years. After years of heavy written discovery and almost a dozen different depositions of various employees for the defendants, it became clear that the subject speed bump was purposefully unmarked and camouflaged with its surroundings, putting aesthetics over public safety.

Harris Personal Injury Lawyers, Inc. tirelessly put pressure on the defense to secure a $8 million settlement for their client.

