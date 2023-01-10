ENGAGE Announces Petroleum Expert and Former NASA Operations Leader as New Chief Executive Officer

DENVER, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ENGAGE Mobilize, Inc. (ENGAGE), a provider of intelligent field operations software, announced today that Mr. Scott Cilento has joined ENGAGE as Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Cilento brings extensive knowledge of the petroleum supply chain and experience with SaaS transformation, business development and industrial operations. He was recruited to join ENGAGE by its board of directors.

Mr. Ryan Gurney, a member of the ENGAGE Board said, "Scott's experience provides an ideal blueprint for where ENGAGE is today and where we want to go. When the board began the CEO search, Scott was one of our first calls, and we could not be more excited that he has joined the team."

Cilento's career started at NASA, where he managed the landing-to-launch operations for dozens of space shuttle missions. In his time there, he gained significant experience leading and optimizing complex industrial field operations, which he has leveraged throughout his career.

After leaving NASA, Cilento served as Chief Operating Officer (COO) at FuelQuest, a SaaS solution that helps manage and optimize fuel logistics. He was integral to its successful sale to Gilbarco Veeder-Root and stayed on for another five years under the Insite360 brand. Most recently, Cilento served as COO for a Michigan-based startup, FreightRoll, which automates workflows for the freight hauling industry.

Cilento shared his excitement and vision for ENGAGE saying, "After following the progress of ENGAGE over the past three years, I'm thrilled to be part of a team that is relentless about delivering value to oil and gas and industrial field operations."

About ENGAGE

ENGAGE streamlines complex field service workflows by unifying operators and oilfield service companies on a single digital platform – from ticket to invoice in real time. ENGAGE's flagship E-ticketing solution set the standard for fluids hauling and logistics efficiency and its capabilities have expanded to cover more than 250 oilfield service job types and electronic invoicing. Today ENGAGE offers E&P operators and oilfield service companies the potential to achieve new levels of operational efficiency, reduce costs, increase financial transparency and mitigate risk with intelligent field operations software.

