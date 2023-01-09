FARMVILLE, Va., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- YakAttack LLC, a Virginia-based manufacturer of paddlesports and fishing accessories, announced today the hiring of Joe Butler as Vice President of Sales. Butler was previously the owner of Black Creek Outfitters of Jacksonville, FL, and brings 30-plus years of business development and watersports retail experience.

YakAttack LLC Announces Hiring of Joe Butler as Vice President of Sales

"Deep in YakAttack's DNA is an attention to detail in the design and manufacturing process that is a true differentiator. Their authenticity and brand awareness in kayak fishing accessories is second to none. I am excited to be in a position to tell the story of YakAttack and collaborate with our retail network and OEM manufacturing partners to drive growth, innovation, and profitability across all channels," said Butler.

While at Black Creek Outfitters, Butler created a retail organization centered around the customer experience and data-driven decision-making. In 2015 Black Creek was named Most Innovative Retailer by the Grassroots Outdoor Alliance.

YakAttack has made significant investments in its organization and operations over the last year, preparing the company to grow substantially in the years to come.

"We're really excited to have Joe on board," said YakAttack's CEO Luther Cifers. "In a rapidly changing retail environment, Joe's experience will be critical in helping us continue to develop and strengthen our distribution network. We see significant opportunities in Specialty Retail and big box distribution as well as the OEM manufacturing arm of our business, and bringing on an executive of Joe's caliber to develop those opportunities was an important strategic step for our team. Joe's experience, paired with his entrepreneurial spirit and customer-centric philosophy, makes him uniquely suited for this opportunity."

Having spent most of his life in Florida, Butler is a lifelong waterman and enjoys spending time with his family kayaking, standup paddle boarding, sailing, windsurfing, fishing, and other outdoor sports such as biking, hiking, and camping.

Butler's responsibilities include developing and overseeing all sales channels for YakAttack LLC, including the retail network, OEM relations, and e-commerce outlets.

About YakAttack LLC

Founded in a garage in 2009, YakAttack LLC operates in the paddlesports and fishing industry. Their market leading product line consists of a wide range of mounts , attachments, and accessories for kayaks , standup paddle boards, and other small watercrafts. Designed, manufactured, and distributed in Farmville, VA, their products are sold nationwide through their network of kayak shops, tackle stores, and other specialty retailers and e-commerce outlets.

