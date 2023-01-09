Therm-O-Disc Changes Its Name to Sensience.

A New Name to Reflect Advanced Precision and Performance.

MANSFIELD, Ohio., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The company formerly known as Therm-O-Disc, a global manufacturer of highly engineered sensing, control and sealing components, has officially changed its name to Sensience. The company has been renamed in recognition of its new status as an independent entity; it was acquired by an affiliate of One Rock Capital Partners, LLC, in June 2022.

The new name pays homage to the company's legacy of delivering reliable sensor science while representing its dedication to future growth and success. Sensience products put engineered systems in touch with their surroundings, enabling new levels of awareness, understanding and response. They include MICROTEMP® thermal fuses, Therm-O-Disc sensors and bi-metal controls, Fusite hermetic glass-to-metal feedthroughs, Thunderline-Z RF and DC feedthroughs, and Pactrol electronic control systems. Each of these product lines has been popular for decades.

Customers can remain confident they will continue receiving the same products and support for which the company is known, backed by the same experienced team. Sensience CEO Julie Furber says, "We are confident our new name will help us blaze a bold future forward without losing sight of the elements of service and quality that have helped us attain so many loyal customers. Our continued mission is to enable a cleaner, safer and more connected world through industry-leading technologies that improve the way we all live, work and play."

You can learn more about the company at its new website, sensience.com .

About Sensience

Originally founded 75 years ago under the name "Therm-O-Disc," Sensience is a global manufacturer of highly engineered sensing, control and sealing components that ensure safety and enhance performance. The company creates mission-critical protection and valuable data for a wide range of systems, including appliances, heating, air conditioning and refrigeration units, industrial process equipment, motor vehicles, aircraft, and other important platforms.

