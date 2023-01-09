PURECARS GROWS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM BY APPOINTING BRYAN URROZ AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; MATTHEW GRONER AS CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER

ATLANTA , Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PureCars, the leading provider of digital marketing technology and services for automotive dealers, has announced the appointments of Bryan Urroz as Chief Financial Officer and Matthew Groner as Chief Product Officer.

Bryan Urroz has spent much of the last decade in private accounting roles for companies ranging from mid-market to large global businesses. His comprehensive skill set gives him the ability to successfully navigate complex business environments, including strategy, operations and culture.

Urroz's extensive financial background includes experience in financial team development, SaaS revenue programs, financial structure development and M&A transactions. Prior to joining PureCars, Urroz served as the Chief Financial Officer of DealerBuilt.

Matthew Groner has over 25 years of experience leading product development teams for multinationals and start-ups. During his time at companies such as Viacom, TransUnion, AdTheorent, DoubleVerify and Mediaocean, he focused on driving growth and revenue while building skilled and enthusiastic product teams.

Groner joined AdTheorent in its early days and built the product team from scratch, leading the company's Demand Side Platform to become one of the best performing and highest margin DSPs in the AdTech ecosystem. AdTheorent subsequently went public with a valuation of $1B.

"As an industry leader, it is essential for PureCars to have a solid executive leadership team in place to drive vision and value for its customers, partners and employees," said Stephane Ferri, CEO of PureCars. "We believe that Bryan and Matthew significantly strengthen our leadership team and possess the strategic vision to help PureCars maintain its competitive position as the leading digital advertising provider in the automotive industry."

Since 2007, PureCars has helped thousands of dealers improve their advertising effectiveness, while lowering ad costs per unit sold and per repair order. Through our unique combination of advanced advertising solutions, digital merchandising and market analytics, we provide dealers and partners with best-in-class solutions that increase efficiency and profitability. We are a certified digital provider for 16 OEMs in the U.S. and 1 in Canada, compliant with 40+ brands and serve 65 of the top 100 dealer groups in North America. To learn more, please visit http://www.purecars.com.

