Leviton Launches Electric Vehicle Charging Stations with My Leviton App Compatibility

A new portfolio of smart electric vehicle charging stations from a leader in residential charging and wireless smart home technology.

MELVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leviton, a leading provider in residential electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) and wireless smart home technology, today announced the launch of EV Series Charging Stations with My Leviton app compatibility, available in Q1 2023. The new series includes 32, 48 and 80 Amp Level 2 charging stations that can power any electric vehicle in North America. Easily integrating into the My Leviton ecosystem, users can take control of their entire home with a single app, including EV chargers, lighting and load centers.

Using the My Leviton App, users can remotely view the status of the charging station and when it is ready to charge, in an active charging session or when a session has ended. (PRNewswire)

"We're really excited about this EVSE launch. Not only is it expanding the portfolios for two of Leviton's key brands, but it is also providing residential EV owners with a completely new smart home experience," said Andrew Taddoni, director of EVSE business development and product management, Leviton commercial & industrial.

Using the My Leviton App, users can remotely view the status of the charging station and when it is ready to charge, in an active charging session or when a session has ended. Additionally, users can get notified if any fault occurs during a charging session to ensure better performance.

In addition to viewing the EV Series, My Leviton app allows for control of the Leviton Smart Load Center and the Decora Smart™ Wi-Fi® product lines, letting users perform actions such as viewing real-time load center energy consumption and scheduling lighting scenes.

My Leviton compatible charging stations are just the latest addition to Leviton's EV Series portfolio, which officially launched in 2022. The series was re-designed to feature a sleek look and feel, a new Energy Star rating and higher amperages for faster vehicle charging. With a water-resistant enclosure rated NEMA Type 3R, the stations can be installed in a garage or outdoors safely and securely.

In addition to the My Leviton app, the EV Series can easily integrate with other Leviton electrical infrastructure solutions, including surge protection devices. In recognition of the rapidly changing EV marketplace and the evolving charger lineup, Leviton has expanded its dedicated EVSE quality and support team, assisting customers with understanding installation requirements, local codes, applications, and rebates and incentives.

For more information regarding Leviton's electric vehicle supply equipment and support, visit www.leviton.com/evrgreen .

More about the My Leviton Ecosystem

The My Leviton app for iOS and Android devices is a free download and is available in English, Spanish and French language versions. Using My Leviton smart products, functions include monitoring electricity usage on smart circuit breakers per branch circuit, setting, managing and customizing home lighting settings and schedules, linking to voice assistants and other partners including Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Nest to create a smart home ecosystem, the latest EV Series, and more. The My Leviton app also enables users to include multiple family members and homes on the same account, providing single point access to vacation homes or outbuildings. Additionally, user support is built directly into the app, providing access to troubleshooting resources. Learn more at www.leviton.com/myleviton.

About Leviton Commercial and Industrial

Leviton's comprehensive line of commercial and industrial-grade electrical wiring devices provide builders, contractors and specifiers with solutions engineered to withstand the most rigorous commercial environments and harshest industrial applications. Leviton manufactures everything from commercial, industrial and hospital grade wiring devices, to surge protective devices, electric vehicle supply equipment, temporary power solutions, heavy duty motor starter switches, IEC and NEMA watertight rated devices and more. Learn more at www.leviton.com/commercial.

About Leviton

Leviton is the smart choice, delivering the most comprehensive range of solutions to meet the needs of today's residential, commercial and industrial customers in more than 90 countries across the globe. From simple switches and receptacles to networking systems and smart home automation, Leviton exceeds market needs by delivering innovative products to create sustainable, intelligent environments through its electrical wiring devices, network and data center connectivity solutions, LED lighting and lighting energy management systems, and security and automation applications. For Leviton, it is clear the FUTURE IS ON. For more information, visit leviton.com, facebook.com/leviton, twitter.com/leviton or youtube.com/leviton.

Leviton (PRNewsfoto/Leviton) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Leviton