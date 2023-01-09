Healing Waters, A Trailblazing MedSpa, Joins The Advanced Medaesthetic Partners' Family

Wichita's Trusted MedSpa Confidently Enters New Year With AMP's Development Platform

WICHITA, Kan., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Medaesthetic Partners (AMP) announces the addition of Healing Waters to the industry's leading support and growth platform. This respected business joins the accelerating number of practices partnering with AMP.

"AMP is delighted to welcome Healing Waters into the family," states Nicole Chiaramonte, AMP CEO. "Over the last 20 years, Healing Waters' Founder Amanda Gorecki has built a team of professionals skilled in instilling confidence in patients and guiding their self care routines to achieve exceptional outcomes."

AMP aims to amplify Amanda's vision through this partnership, and the Healing Waters team of providers will remain dedicated to their patients under the guidance of medical director, Dr. James Rieger.

AMP selects the best practices, finding the highest quality clinicians to deliver an unparalleled level of care. The AMP model empowers practices by leveraging proven strategies that ensure practice success, generating faster growth all while staying true to the respective brand.

"Healing Waters is excited to leverage AMP's proven leadership in the aesthetic market,'' shares Amanda. "Nicole's effective leadership style gives my team the ability to focus on patient care, and I am excited to see how she and her team develop the providers that Wichita has come to love."

This latest affiliation furthers AMP's continued expansion and leadership in the high growth medical aesthetics market.

ABOUT AMP

AMP is comprised of some of the most successful business and clinical leaders in the medical aesthetics industry. AMP support includes managerial, administrative, marketing, clinical training, information technology and numerous other elements to allow practices to focus on what they do best – serving their clients. Learn more at www.weramp.com

About Healing Waters:

Healing Waters is an award-winning medical spa, wellness center, and cosmetic plastic surgery clinic offering the latest innovations in plastic surgery procedures, medical aesthetic services, clinical skin care, and relaxation therapy. Plastic Surgeon Dr. James Rieger is the Medical Director and lead of the plastic surgery department for Healing Waters. Dr. Rieger is board certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and the American Board of Otolaryngology. He is a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons and the American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery.

