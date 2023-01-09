GONG APPOINTS SONYA HUANG AND KELLY BRESLIN WRIGHT TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gong , the Revenue Intelligence leader, today announced the appointment of Sonya Huang and Kelly Breslin Wright to the Gong Board of Directors.

Huang, a partner at Sequoia Capital, replaces former board member Carl Eschenbach. Eschenbach served on Gong's Board since November 2019 and is now transitioning to his recent appointment to co-CEO of Workday.

"Carl's vast enterprise sales experience and first-hand knowledge scaling tech companies were incredibly helpful to Gong over the past three years," said Gong CEO and co-founder Amit Bendov. "I'm truly grateful for his guidance and counsel and wish him amazing success on his new journey."

As a partner at Sequoia, Huang works with technology companies with a particular focus on enterprise software, data, and artificial intelligence. She has led or co-led Sequoia's investments in Gong, dbt Labs, Glean, Hugging Face, Streamlit, Tecton, and Amplitude, among others. Huang brings deep experience advising companies on financial and operating strategies and helping them scale during periods of hypergrowth. Prior to Sequoia, Huang worked as a financial analyst at Goldman Sachs and in private equity.

Kelly Breslin Wright is rejoining the Gong Board of Directors, transitioning from her operating role as President & COO. Wright joined Gong's Board in early 2021 before moving to the President & COO role in July 2021. In this role, Wright shaped Gong's go-to-market strategy and bolstered its infrastructure, processes, and leadership team. She played an instrumental role in accelerating Gong's US and international businesses and expanding its customers to more than 3,500.

"I want to thank Kelly for her significant contributions to Gong, and I'm delighted that she will continue to lend her expertise, passion, and vision as a Board member," said Bendov. "We're equally thrilled to welcome Sonya and her expertise advising high-growth tech companies and her passion for AI and its ability to transform industries. The collective diversity and experience on our board will further strengthen Gong and accelerate our progress in becoming the most valuable platform for revenue teams."

About Gong

Gong unlocks reality to help people and companies reach their full potential. The Reality Platform™ autonomously empowers customer-facing teams to take advantage of their most valuable assets – customer interactions, which the Gong platform captures and analyzes. Gong then delivers insights at scale, enabling revenue and go-to-market teams to determine the best actions for repeatable winning outcomes. More than 3,500 innovative companies like Morningstar Inc., Paychex, LinkedIn, Shopify, Slack, Sprout Social, Twilio, and Zillow trust Gong to power their business reality. For more information, please visit www.gong.io .

View original content:

SOURCE Gong