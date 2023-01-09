The Dog Wizard expands with 23 new territories, expects to double national growth in 2023

MEDINA, Ohio, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dog Wizard, the largest mobile dog training franchisor in the United States, had strong growth in 2022 awarding 23 new territories in nine states to reach a total national footprint of 64 territories. The Ohio company expects continued growth in 2023 that could double its current service reach across the country.

The Dog Wizard mobile dog training franchisor now has a national footprint of 64 territories, with growth expected to double in 2023. (PRNewswire)

The majority of the new territories in Florida, Georgia, Virginia, Tennessee, Alabama, Nevada, Minnesota, Colorado and California were acquired by existing Dog Wizard franchisees who elected to expand their current holdings based on their business successes, plus the low cost of market entry and a strong return on their investment.

"We are excited by the territory growth which is a strong testament to the success of The Dog Wizard business model," said The Dog Wizard CEO Grant Reeves. "Starting with our own incumbent franchise partners who were awarded additional available territories over the past quarter alone, and now managing the wave of demand as our partners at BrandONE are presenting new candidates to us on an increased basis every week, the momentum behind our current growth is amazing."

The Dog Wizard's growth is being hyper-fueled by the recent partnership with expert franchise development company BrandONE. Per this relationship, the company is expecting to award up to 75 additional new territories to a new set of franchisees in 2023 which would bring The Dog Wizard to approximately 140 territories awarded by the end of this year.

Since 2005 The Dog Wizard has offered a wide variety of training and obedience programs to address virtually all dog training needs, and for all dog types and conditions. The Dog Wizard provides extensive franchisee training, and customer and marketing support to ensure the success of franchise partners.

About The Dog Wizard

Founded in 2005, The Dog Wizard is the largest mobile dog training franchised brand in the U.S. The company offers a wide variety of training and obedience programs to address virtually all dog training needs, and for all dog types and conditions. For more information on franchise opportunities at The Dog Wizard, please contact Jason Watson, SVP Sales & Business Development at jason.watson@thedogwizard.com, or simply call 704-954-8830.

