Burns & Levinson Partner Bryan Natale Named to Northeast Turnaround Management Association's Board of Directors; Partner Scott Moskol Completes Tenure as TMA Northeast President

BOSTON, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns & Levinson partner Bryan Natale has been named to the Board of Directors of the Turnaround Management Association (TMA), Northeast Chapter effective January 1, 2023. He replaces Scott Moskol on the Board, who completed his year-long tenure as President and member of the Board of the TMA Northeast Chapter at the end of 2022.

As a member of the Board of Directors, Natale will guide the organization's mission to help businesses that are navigating critical turning points and transitions get to the next level. He has been involved in TMA for over 5 years, and most recently served as co-chair of the organization's Next Gen Committee.

"It has been an honor to serve on TMA's Board for the past 10 years and a privilege to lead the organization as its president last year," said Moskol. "The TMA's work is incredibly important to the businesses in this region, and Bryan will be an excellent steward of the organization in the coming years. He is a savvy business lawyer with extensive experience working with distressed acquisitions as well as advising venture capital and private equity funds facing turnarounds with their portfolio companies and will be a great addition to the Board of Directors."

At Burns & Levinson, Natale focuses his practice on mergers and acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, growth equity investments, venture capital financings, distressed acquisitions, debt and equity financings, licensing and outsourcing, and securities and corporate governance as a partner in the firm's Corporate Group. He has industry sector experience in health care, technology and software, industrial and manufacturing, media and marketing, retail and consumer products, e-commerce, and financial services. His clients include private equity and venture capital funds, financial institutions, closely-held and venture capital-backed emerging growth companies, and privately-held middle market companies.

In addition to his work with TMA, Natale is involved with the Association for Corporate Growth (Boston Chapter) where he serves on the Deal Hunters Committee for Young Professionals. He received his J.D. from Suffolk University Law School in 2011 and his B.S. from Boston College in 2006.

About the Turnaround Management Association

The Turnaround Management Association (TMA) is the most professionally diverse organization in the corporate restructuring, renewal, and corporate health space. Established in 1988, TMA has almost 10,000 members in 54 chapters worldwide, including 34 North American chapters. Members include turnaround practitioners, attorneys, accountants, advisors, liquidators, consultants, as well as academic, government employees, and members of the judiciary.

About Burns & Levinson LLP

At Burns & Levinson, we provide high-level, client-centric and results-oriented legal services to our regional, national and international clients. We are a full-service law firm with 125 lawyers in Boston, Providence and London. Our areas of expertise include: business/finance, business litigation, divorce/family law, venture capital/emerging companies, employment, estate planning, government investigations, intellectual property, M&A/private equity, probate/trust litigation, and real estate. We partner with our clients to solve their business and personal legal issues in a collaborative, creative and cost-effective way. For more information, visit Burns & Levinson at www.burnslev.com .

Scott Moskol, who co-chairs the Financial Restructuring & Distressed Transactions Group at Burns & Levinson, completed his year-long tenure as President and member of the Board of the Turnaround Management Association, Northeast Chapter at the end of 2022. (PRNewswire)

