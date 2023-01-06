Mourning the Loss of Dark Sky? Clime is the Weather App to Fill the Void in 2023

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For many superfans, the discontinuation of the beloved weather app Dark Sky is a crushing blow. Dark Sky users who logged into the app last month received a surprising message — the app would no longer be supported after January 1st. Instead, they learned, portions of Dark Sky's features would migrate to the new Apple Weather experience. This left many avid weather enthusiasts scrambling to find a new favorite app to get their daily forecasts.

The good news is, there's an unsung hero ready to fill the void Dark Sky left behind — an app called Clime . Launched in 2013, Clime is the go-to iOS and Android app for those seeking not only highly-accurate, down-to-the-minute weather updates, but also advanced severe weather tracking capabilities.

Dark Sky users looking for a new home can expect the following features with Clime (and more):

Accurate Real-Time Weather Alerts: Clime sources its forecast data from a variety of vetted and trustworthy weather sources such as NOAA. Users can trust that Clime's down-to-the-minute local weather alerts mean that weather forecasted is weather that can be expected.

Severe Weather Reporting: For those living in areas more heavily impacted by climate change, the line between daily weather and severe weather is becoming increasingly blurred. Unlike other weather apps, Clime offers both daily weather forecasts and advanced severe weather tracking functionality so there's no need to switch between multiple apps for all your weather needs.

Hyper Local Weather Forecast & Alert Customization: Similar to Dark Sky, Clime offers an intuitive forecast summary that can be customized to ensure you get the weather updates and reports you want to receive.

Unlike other weather apps that are changing their systems to imitate Dark Sky, Clime's methodology is tried and true. Clime remains steadfast in its weather forecasting technology and is focused on driving future-forward innovations such as advancements in severe weather forecasting in response to the growing impact of climate change.

Clime welcomes all Dark Sky users looking for a new home to try Clime for free. Clime offers a variety of free and paid subscription options and is available for download in the App Store and Google Play .

About Clime

Clime is the all-in-one weather app designed to be your personal forecast assistant. With more than 70 million downloads worldwide, Clime is a trusted source for daily and severe weather tracking. Clime's technology has been featured by Business Insider , 9to5Mac , Small Biz Trends , and many more. Clime, an Apalon brand, is a division of Mosaic Group. Go to the iOS or Android app store to learn more.

