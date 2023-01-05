Introducing an affordable AI baby monitor, thermographic camera with body temperature detection and tracking, low-cost Wi-Fi camera with audio monitor, and more.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chillax, creators of the first baby monitor that uses Edge-based AI and machine learning techniques to accurately detect a covered face, roll-over, and breathing rate, is excited to be introducing its latest solutions at this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES). With patented never-before-seen features, Chillax strives to deliver the highest quality products without making them unattainable. The brand has kept affordability in mind, while creating the most innovative baby technology available on the market with the all-new Giraffe AI, Thermo AI, and Care Plus models. The full collection will be on exhibit at the 5Gen Care Limited Booth #54561 (January 5-8, 2023).

Chillax Expands Line of Advanced Baby Monitoring Tech at CES 2023

Giraffe AI is an advanced baby monitor that incorporates artificial intelligence to be able to send notifications every time a baby is in danger. The exclusive and unique algorithm keeps learning a baby's face every day. It can understand facial expressions and keep track of a child's sleep positions. Giraffe AI is a cost-effective monitor, considering the ground-breaking sleep posture analysis and risk alert technology.

A smart AI-powered baby monitor with multispectral imaging, Thermo AI detects a baby's face and sleep posture, while also detecting body core temperature. The thermal imager function allows for the detection of abnormal temperature variations and trends, subsequently sending out notifications to users. Another favorite feature is the detection of an infant's toileting status via the thermal imager. The system delivers notification when there is a significant temperature change in the diaper area.

Care Plus is the lowest cost dual mode monitor on the market. The revolutionary baby unit can transform into a camera that can be used with any of Chillax's monitors. Just insert the dongle via USB-C and start streaming audio and video. Users can purchase the baby units separately and create a monitor combination of their choice.

"We're constantly innovating and improving our baby tech to bring families the very best experience possible. From our mobile app all the way down to hardware buttons, our goal is to make parenting a little easier through technology," said Feynman Li, CEO of Chillax. "We pride ourselves on what makes Chillax stand out from other baby monitoring brands - our game-changing privacy protection, remote access controls, and bank-grade security."

Giraffe AI (MSRP: $199.99), Thermo AI (MSRP: $399.99), and Care Plus (MSRP: $79.99) will be sold on ChillaxCare.com and Amazon.com. Available January/February 2023.

About Chillax

Founded in 2020, Chillax is passionate about making products that assist families in their everyday lives. Created for parents by parents, Chillax's suite of monitoring products help little ones sleep better while providing complete peace of mind to parents. With a decade of experience in the baby and consumer electronics industry, they combined their expertise in design, engineering, and their own struggles as parents to create solutions with advanced features, durability, and the highest reliability for a seamless parenting journey.

