Burns & Levinson Partner Shepard Davidson Named a Go To Business Litigation Lawyer by Mass Lawyers Weekly

BOSTON, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns & Levinson announced today that Shepard Davidson , a partner in the firm's Business Litigation Group and a member of the firm's Executive Committee, has been named a 2022 Go To Business Litigation Lawyer by Mass Lawyers Weekly. The list recognizes the top business trial lawyers in the region – the ones other lawyers refer clients to because of their expertise, accomplishments and creative thinking.

With over 30 years of experience representing both plaintiffs and defendants in disputes, Davidson brings a deep level of knowledge to helping clients resolve their business conflicts. He has extensive expertise in virtually all phases of civil litigation, with specific concentrations in the areas of complex business torts, contract claims, non-compete litigation, and disputes involving closely-held businesses.

Davidson has also represented clients in dozens of mediations and arbitrations throughout his career and is a certified MCLE independent mediator.

Davidson previously served as co-chair of the firm's Business Litigation Department and currently serves on the Board of the Law Firm Alliance, an association of 57 law firms across the Americas and Europe. He received his J.D. from Northeastern University School of Law School in 1990 and his B.A. in economics from Swarthmore College in 1986.

About Burns & Levinson LLP

At Burns & Levinson, we provide high-level, client-centric and results-oriented legal services to our regional, national and international clients. We are a full-service law firm with 125 lawyers in Boston, Providence and London. Our areas of expertise include: business/finance, business litigation, divorce/family law, venture capital/emerging companies, employment, estate planning, government investigations, intellectual property, M&A/private equity, probate/trust litigation, and real estate. We partner with our clients to solve their business and personal legal issues in a collaborative, creative and cost-effective way. For more information, visit Burns & Levinson at www.burnslev.com .

