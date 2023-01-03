Vince Venditti, Chief Marketing Officer, accepted into Forbes Communications Council

Forbes Communications Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for Executives in Communications, Marketing, and PR.

CLEVELAND, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vince Venditti, Chief Marketing Officer of American Residential Services, the nation's leading provider of HVAC and plumbing services, has been accepted into Forbes Communications Council, an invitation-only community for executives in communications, marketing, and public relations.

Vince was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Vince Venditti into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Communications Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Vince has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Vince will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Vince will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

"I am honored to be a part of Forbes Council. Authenticity is not only an important function of business, but it's also vital to being a great leader. I'm excited to partake in authentic and thoughtful conversation amongst leaders within this impressive council. I'm confident these conversations will lead to continued growth for myself, American Residential Services, and the Forbes community."

