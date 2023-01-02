InventHelp Inventor Develops Innovative Whistle (JTK-156)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a referee, coach and proud veteran, I have used a traditional whistle and needed to find an improved way to achieve maximum attention needed and without spreading germs," said an inventor, from Jackson, Miss., "so I invented the REF PUMP WHISTLE. My design offers a safe, sanitary and efficient alternative to using the mouth to blow into a traditional whistle."

The invention provides an improved way for police, fire departments, military, crossing guards or sports officials to sound a whistle. In doing so, it eliminates the need to lower a PPE mask or blow into a traditional whistle. As a result, it enhances safety and convenience by reducing the spread of airborne germs. It also enables the user to emit a high-pitched signal which could assist on patrol, when rescuing victims, during sporting events, and for other attention-getting needs. The invention features a practical design that is easy and more sanitary to use and it does not interfere with hand signals. Additionally, it is ideal for the military, public servants such as police and fire departments, sports officials, etc.

