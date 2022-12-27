Janam is Now Part of HID

Acquisition accelerates HID's growth in access control and amplifies Janam's commitment to breakthrough mobile data capture products

WOODBURY, N.Y., Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Janam Technologies, a leading provider of rugged mobile computers and contactless access solutions, today announced it has been acquired by HID, a worldwide leader in trusted identity solutions. The acquisition expands the portfolio of products, solutions and services that Janam and HID deploy to enterprise customers seeking innovative technology for capturing, using, sharing and managing information at the point of activity.

Janam will belong to HID's Identification Technologies (IDT) Business Area and more specifically operate as an independent business segment within the Events & Mobility Solutions (EMS) Business Unit. As part of the transaction, HID will support Janam's ongoing business in rugged mobile computing solutions that deliver increased productivity, operational efficiency, credentialing capability and customer satisfaction to enterprise customers in retail, healthcare, warehousing, manufacturing, logistics, government, public safety, sports and live entertainment markets.

KEY FACTS

As our hyperconnected world embraces the power of mobility, the combination of Janam and HID will deliver unparalleled capabilities in access control and other markets and industries where enterprise customers seek enhanced visibility into their operations.

Together, Janam and HID offer advanced self-credentialing and access control solutions to help people safely, securely and conveniently access physical and digital spaces.

Joining forces with HID expands Janam's global footprint and allows the company to effectively support customers that wish to consolidate their data capture and access control initiatives into one strategic partner.

HID acquired Janam, the most trusted hardware vendor in sports, performing arts and live entertainment, to accelerate its growth in event access control and deliver a best-in-class experience to patrons and venues.

Janam and HID will continue to extend Janam's deployment of mobile readers in venues at an enormous number of universities, colleges, theaters, museums, performing arts centers and amusement parks around the globe, in addition to the world's largest and most prestigious leagues and operators in football, baseball, hockey, horse racing, auto racing, four-year global sporting events, music festivals, motion picture award shows, concert tours and other live sports and entertainment events – such as the recent FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar , where HID was the smart ticket producer and Janam provided its flagship XT3 rugged touch computer, the world's leading device for digital venue access control, to verify and validate tickets on-site.

SUPPORTING QUOTES

Harry B. Lerner, CEO, Janam Technologies

"Janam's mobile solutions are a logical extension of HID's broad footprint in the rapidly evolving world of identifying and certifying people and assets, and we are thrilled to build on our tradition of innovation, speed and customer advocacy as part of one of the most highly respected companies in our industry."

Björn Lidefelt, EVP and Head of HID

"We welcome Janam to the HID family and look forward to leveraging their mobile reader technology to improve the event experience for millions of spectators around the world. As digital tickets become more omnipresent, we will continue our commitment to offering best-in-class venue access products for event organizers and venues of all shapes and sizes."

Marc Bielmann, SVP and Head of Identification Technologies, HID

"Joining forces with Janam is an important step in advancing HID's Identification Technologies presence in the venue access vertical to be more comprehensive and convenient. This acquisition, along with our growing portfolio of RFID and NFC tickets, e-wallet capabilities, fixed & handheld readers, and related services, provides event organizers with a comprehensive venue access solution to make the fan experience more seamless and secure."

About Janam

Janam Technologies LLC is a leading provider of rugged, mobile computers and contactless access solutions. Small, light and affordable, Janam's handheld devices deliver powerful computing performance, superior barcode scanning, state-of-the-art NFC and proven ruggedness. Janam's contactless access solutions enable enterprises of all types and sizes to increase throughput, eliminate fraud, reduce costs and meaningfully improve the customer and associate experience. For more information, visit www.janam.com.

Products or services mentioned may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

