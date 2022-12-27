InventHelp Inventor Develops New Face Mask for Drinking with a Straw (CHK-309)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safe and simple way to drink from a straw while wearing a mask," said an inventor, from Joliet, Ill., "so I invented THE SAFE SIPPIN MASK. My design eliminates the need to remove the mask in public every time you want to take a sip from your beverage."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an improved design for a face mask. In doing so, it enables the user to drink a beverage with a straw while wearing the mask. As a result, it eliminates the need to lower or remove the face mask and it enhances safety and convenience. The invention features a practical design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CHK-309, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp