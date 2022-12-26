DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES INVESTOR ALERT

Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In DFS To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, Dec. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Discover Financial Services ("DFS" or the "Company") (NYSE: DFS).

If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in DFS stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

On July 20, 2022, Discover announced that, due to an internal investigation into compliance practices at its student loan servicing business, the Company was suspending its share buyback program.

On this news, Discover's stock fell as much as 10.5% during intraday trading on July 21, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

