InventHelp Inventor Develops New Accessory for Jumper Cables (TRO-744)

Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to store jumper cables without the risk of them getting stuck or hooked on other surfaces and belongings in a trunk," said an inventor, from Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the SNAG L- NOT. My design ensures that jumper cables can be pulled from the trunk without hassles and hesitation."

The patent-pending invention provides an easier way to remove jumper or booster cables from a vehicle trunk. In doing so, it prevents the cables from getting caught or snagged. As a result, it saves time and effort and it reduces hassles and frustrations. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TRO-744, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-new-accessory-for-jumper-cables-tro-744-301707454.html

