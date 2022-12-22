METALLA COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF STRATEGIC SILVER FOCUSED ROYALTY PORTFOLIO FROM FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER

NYSE AMERICAN: MTA

TSX-V: MTA

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. ("Metalla" or the "Company") (NYSE American: MTA) (TSXV: MTA) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated November 28, 2022, it has closed (the "Closing") the acquisition of a portfolio of eight royalties in Mexico (the "Royalties") from First Majestic Silver (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) for 4,168,056 of common shares of Metalla at a price of US$4.7984 (representing the 25-day VWAP on the NYSE American at signing).

Metalla Royalty (CNW Group/Metalla Royalty and Streaming Ltd.) (PRNewswire)

ABOUT METALLA

Metalla is a precious metals royalty and streaming company. Metalla provides shareholders with leveraged precious metal exposure through a diversified and growing portfolio of royalties and streams. Our strong foundation of current and future cash-generating asset base, combined with an experienced team, gives Metalla a path to become one of the leading gold and silver companies for the next commodities cycle.

For further information, please visit our website at www.metallaroyalty.com.

ON BEHALF OF METALLA ROYALTY & STREAMING LTD.

(signed) "Brett Heath"

Website: www.metallaroyalty.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of United States and Canadian regulations. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is ‎expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" ‎or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the ‎effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-‎looking statements and information in this release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the ‎future value of the Company's stock; future cash generation; and the Company's potential to become a leading gold and silver company. ‎Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet ‎determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant ‎business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are ‎subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Metalla to control or ‎predict, that may cause Metalla's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed ‎or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, ‎including but not limited to: the risk that the milestones may not be satisfied; risks associated with the impact of general business and ‎economic conditions; the absence of control over mining operations from which Metalla will purchase precious metals or from ‎which it will receive stream or royalty payments and risks related to those mining operations, including risks related to ‎international operations, government and environmental regulation, delays in mine development, construction and ‎operations, actual results of mining and current exploration activities, conclusions of economic evaluations and changes in ‎project parameters as plans are refined; problems related to the ability to market precious metals or other metals; industry ‎conditions, including commodity price fluctuations, interest and exchange rate fluctuations; interpretation by government ‎entities of tax laws or the implementation of new tax laws; regulatory, political or economic developments in any of the ‎countries where properties in which Metalla holds a royalty, stream or other interest are located or through which they are ‎held; risks related to the operators of the properties in which Metalla holds a royalty or stream or other interest, including ‎changes in the ownership and control of such operators; risks related to global pandemics, including the novel coronavirus ‎‎(COVID-19) global health pandemic, and the spread of other viruses or pathogens; influence of macroeconomic ‎developments; business opportunities that become available to, or are pursued by Metalla; reduced access to debt and ‎equity capital; litigation; title, permit or license disputes related to interests on any of the properties in which Metalla holds a ‎royalty, stream or other interest; the volatility of the stock market; competition; future sales or issuances of debt or equity ‎securities; use of proceeds; dividend policy and future payment of dividends; liquidity; market for securities; enforcement of ‎civil judgments; and risks relating to Metalla potentially being a passive foreign investment company within the meaning of ‎U.S. federal tax laws; and the other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most ‎recent annual information form, annual report on Form 40-F and other documents filed with or submitted to the Canadian ‎securities regulatory authorities on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ‎on the EDGAR website at www.sec.gov. Although Metalla has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Metalla undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as ‎required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information ‎currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. ‎Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Metalla Royalty and Streaming Ltd.