Top Engagement Ring Designer Barkev's is Expanding in 2023, Revolutionizing Jewelry E-Commerce

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since Barkev's launched over 40 years ago the company has become industry-recognized for their unique engagement and wedding ring designs, and there are plans for rapid expansion in 2023 in response to both demand and trends Barkev's is seeing.

One of those trends is the e-commerce boom that has taken place over the past few years, and the innovative experience Barkev's provides allows customers to see samples of rings at home before purchasing which has totally revolutionized e-commerce in the jewelry space. Barkev's has big announcements around this coming in the new year.

Additionally, since Barkev's controls the process from start to finish in-house (creating designs, sourcing gemstones and crafting pieces) the company has the ability to think outside of the box, and there are a few top secret lines in the works that will be showcased in 2023.

Barkev's is happy to celebrate another year in business (41 years total) and looking forward to what the future has in store.

