Resolve Systems Launches ROI Dashboard for IT Automation Platform

CAMPBELL, Calif., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Resolve Systems ®, the leading intelligent IT automation software vendor, today announced the availability of its ROI Dashboard with the latest release of its SaaS IT automation platform, Resolve Actions. In addition to existing analytics, Resolve customers and users can now measure and report on tangible business value from their automation projects. The ROI Dashboard uplevels data to provide IT with key insights to make meaningful business decisions.

"As businesses grapple with the challenging economy, measuring ROI on investments is critical as it will allow organizations to confidently drive strategic business decisions," said Sean Heuer, VP of Product and Engineering, Resolve Systems. "Our new dashboard provides IT departments with the ability to configure and measure their automations as KPIs including time and cost savings. Most importantly, it allows businesses to quantify the impact of IT automation and helps them to decide what's next."

The ROI Dashboard is included with the SaaS Edition of Resolve Actions. Key features include clear representation of specific IT automation workflows and their cost and time savings. Along with providing high level data, the ROI Dashboard allows users to drill into the specifics. Filters are available so IT can view data by the top cost savings over a time period, and/or by the most time efficient workflows.

"The new dashboard will be a game changer as it allows IT leaders to drive automation-first company culture, snowballing the reach and positive outcomes that can be achieved from IT process automation," concluded Heuer.

The Resolve ROI Dashboard is available now with Resolve Actions SaaS Edition. To learn more and request a demo visit https://resolve.io/roi-dashboard-demo.

