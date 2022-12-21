Goldman Sachs honors The Naked Market's Harrison Fugman and Alex Kost as part of their Top 100 Builders & Innovators of 2022

HEALDSBURG, Calif., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) recognized The Naked Market's founders Harrison Fugman and Alex Kost as two of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2022 at its Builders and Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California.

The Naked Market co-founders Harrison Fugman and Alex Kost (PRNewswire)

Goldman Sachs selected Fugman and Kost from multiple industries to be honored at the two-day event.

The duo founded The Naked Market in 2019 as a next generation CPG business that creates, owns and operates a portfolio of food & beverage brands. The company owns 5 brands including nationally distributed brands Flock and Rob's Backstage Popcorn.

"We are proud and humbled to have been recognized as entrepreneurs by an institution as esteemed as Goldman Sachs. GS has seen many great builders over the years, and so to be recognized in our field is a great honor," said Fugman & Kost, Co-founders of The Naked Market.

"We're delighted to recognize The Naked Market's Harrison Fugman and Alex Kost as two of the most exceptional entrepreneurs of 2022," said David M. Solomon, Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs. "They have made extraordinary contributions to a wide range of fields."

In addition to honoring the most exceptional entrepreneurs, the Summit consisted of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics and business leaders as well as resident scholars.

For more information visit www.thenakedmarket.com

Media Contact: ilana@jbc-pr.com

