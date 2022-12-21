Show You Care
Deloitte Helps Clients Power the Future at CES 2023

Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:00 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: CES® will convene a global tech industry audience both in-person and digitally in 2023. During CES® 2023, Deloitte will focus on how it continuously engineers meaningful advantages for clients and society by drawing from world-class business knowledge and a full command of leading-edge technologies. Deloitte will address critical questions that could help clients not just talk about the future, but build it, such as: What kind of future do they envision? One that's more connected? More equitable? More promising?

WHO: Drawing from world-class business knowledge and full command of leading-edge technologies, Deloitte leaders will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the event to provide insights on the innovative strategies leading organizations are using to move forward with purpose and preparedness with the help of technology. Deloitte sessions will dive into the latest tech trends and are intended to help attendees discover how technology will impact how they live, work and play. To set up a meeting visit the Deloitte CES 2023 page here.

WHEN: Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023

WHERE: Official Show Locations can be found here.

KEY SESSIONS AND RELATED RESEARCH:

1. "The Modern Era of 5G": 5G is being rolled out three times faster than 4G and offers better mobile connectivity and digital experiences.
     Learn more about 5G communication capabilities and the latest trends.

•      Location: LVCC North Level 2, N262 – Thursday, Jan. 5 at 9 – 9:40 a.m. PT

•      Related research: "2022 Connectivity and Mobile Trends"

2. "Trustworthy AI: Developing Ethical AI Solutions": Insights for how executives and business leaders can design and implement ethical AI
     throughout their enterprise to transform their organizations in a responsible, trustworthy and ethical way.

•      Location: LVCC West Level 2, W218 – Thursday, Jan. 5 at 1 – 1:40 p.m. PT 

•      Related research: "Trustworthy Artificial Intelligence (AI)"

3.  "The Worlds of 2030: Shifting Consumer Power": Consumer roles are transforming and impacting the worlds of politics, privacy and
     social movements. In the metaverse, consumers are also citizens and activists, co-creators driving design innovation, users extending
     product relationships, and data streams providing foundational product input. 

•      Location: LVCC West Level 2, W232 – Thursday, Jan. 5 at 2 – 2:40 p.m. PT

•      Related research: "Leading Through an Age of Discontinuity"

4. "Visionaries & Vino: Playing to win in the Metaverse": As companies begin to determine where they play in the emerging metaverse,
     they must be prepared to transform business capabilities and engagement experience. What strategies will they need to stay in the game?

•      Location: ARIA – Mariposa Ballroom – Thursday, Jan. 5 at 4 – 6 p.m. PT

•      Related research: "The metaverse and Web3: The next internet platform" 

5. "Building Trust in the Enterprise": The importance of cybersecurity and data protection to stakeholder trust, and the impact on customer
     behavior and organization performance.

•       Location: LVCC North Level 2, N258 – Friday, Jan. 6 at 11 – 11:40 a.m. PT 

•       Related research: "Quantifying customer trust"

6. "What's Next for the Creator Economy": How is the film and TV community leveraging creator media excitement to boost the fortunes
     of their projects?

       •       Location: ARIA – East Level 1, Joshua 9 – Friday, Jan. 6 at 10:00 – 10:30 a.m. PT

       •       Related research: "The Creator Economy"

7. "Bridging the Gap of Care": How making health care more open, inclusive and patient-centered can advance equity.

•      Location: LVCC North Level 2, N250 – Friday, Jan. 6 at 11 – 11:40 a.m. PT 

•      Related research: "Economic cost of health disparities"

8. "Achieving Health Equity in Smart Cities": At the most basic level, cities directly impact the drivers of health, with social, environmental
     and economic factors contributing to health outcomes. By concentrating people and resources in one place, the urban environment
     creates health hazards as well as opportunities to improve health. 

•      Location: Venetian Expo Level 4, Lando 4304 – Friday, Jan. 6 at 4 – 4:40 p.m. PT 

•      Related research: "Urban Future With a Purpose"

9. "Connected Mobility and the New Automotive Customer Experience": How connected technologies are supercharging the automotive
     value proposition for customers — from must-have products and personalized features to over-the-air updates. Why trust and transparency
     are more important than ever in building customer loyalty — and the capabilities automotive companies should nurture for this trust.

•      Location: LVCC West Level 2, W219 – Friday, Jan. 6 at 1 – 1:40 p.m. PT 

•      Related research: "2022 Global Automotive Consumer Study"; Deloitte will have new research for this session.

10. "Fintech's Push towards Inclusivity": Our banking systems have typically not served the underbanked well. How is FinTech helping
       cast a wider net? What are the obstacles to serving more people?

•       Location: LVCC West Level 2, W232 – Saturday Jan. 7 at 10 – 10:40 a.m. PT

•      Related research: "Affinity banking: The intersection of digital banking and financial inclusion" (deloittedigital.com)

•      Related research: "Alternative data and financial inclusion" | Deloitte Insights

11. "Driving Environmentally Sustainable Tech": With environmental sustainability a top priority, CIOs face increasing mandates to lead
       transformation in achieving net-zero — or carbon negative — objectives. Learn how organizations are leveraging technology to deliver
       on climate and sustainability commitments to investors and customers.

•       Location: LVCC West Level 2, W219 - Saturday Jan. 7 at 1 – 1:40 p.m. PT

•       Related research: "The CIO's call to action: Driving an environmentally sustainable tech agenda to accelerate organizational change"

Interested in learning more about Deloitte at CES 2023? A full schedule of Deloitte's CES 2023 presence can be found here.

About Deloitte
Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 7,000 private companies. Our people come together for the greater good and work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today's marketplace — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthier society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Building on more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 415,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

