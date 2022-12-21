City of La Mesa partners with Interwest to perform Building Department Services

LA MESA, Calif., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Interwest Consulting Group announced today it was awarded a contract for full building department services as well as supplemental code compliance services related to building code issues for the City of La Mesa in California.

Located nine miles east of downtown San Diego and known as the Jewel of the Hills in southern California, the City of La Mesa opened an RFP earlier this year to select a firm that could deliver quality services to its residents.

Interwest Consulting Group, a SAFEbuilt company, which is a nationwide community development services firm, was eager to initiate the process to partner with the city, "Interwest is already present in the area, our staff are local residents and having the opportunity to deliver consistent, high quality and reliable services to this community was something that excited our entire team.", said Steve Nero, Senior Director of Business Development.

"Reliable and trustworthy services" were also key decisive points that Kerry Kusiak, Director of Community Development for the City of La Mesa, raised when the city selected Interwest as the firm of choice to deliver the consulting services for the community. Additionally, the city needed a company that could provide supplemental code compliance services depending on the overall workload of the city staff.

"Our mission at SAFEbuilt, which includes our entire family of brands like Interwest, is to help build better, safer communities", said Joe DeRosa, Chief Revenue Officer, he also added "to be able to assist more cities across the United States with our unparalleled professional talent and technological portfolio is our main goal."

Interwest Consulting Group is a provider of building & safety and public works solutions to municipalities in California and Nevada. The company employs approximately 500 associates and serves over 275 clients within its footprint. Interwest is also a full subsidiary of SAFEbuilt, LLC, a nationwide community development services company offering multi-disciplinary building department and professional services in 30 states. To learn more, visit safebuilt.com

