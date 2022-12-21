AvaSure Experiences Record-Breaking Growth in 2022 as Customer Base Tops 1,000 Hospitals

Staffing shortages, rising labor costs fuel demand for acute virtual care leader's solutions

BELMONT, Mich., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fueled by widespread healthcare staffing shortages, rising labor costs and the surge in demand for virtual care, AvaSure, the inventor of the TeleSitter® solution and the market leader in acute virtual care and remote safety monitoring, announced today that it experienced record growth in 2022, with a customer base that now tops 1,000 hospitals.

AvaSure provides virtual care platforms to health systems challenged to significantly reduce labor costs without sacrificing patient outcomes. Recognized by KLAS Research as the leader in reducing the cost of patient care, AvaSure offers the AvaSure TeleSitter® and TeleNurse™ solutions. AvaSure combines remote patient monitors, virtual nurses and other providers on a single platform to enhance clinical care without placing additional burdens on existing staff. www.avasure.com (PRNewswire)

AvaSure's patient safety solutions support an augmented care environment where a virtual team does not replace, but rather, provides support to the bedside team, enabling health systems to reduce labor costs while liberating their bedside nurses to provide elevated, hands-on patient care. AvaSure has amassed an exceptional group of partner organizations that includes many of the leading hospitals and health systems in North America:

60% of all U.S. health systems

All Top 10 U.S. health systems

1/3 of Magnet® Recognized health systems

70+ Academic Hospitals

"In 2022, health systems were confronted with a staggering array of challenges that has strained them financially and operationally, in many cases incurring unsustainable losses," said Adam McMullin, CEO, AvaSure. "North America's leading health systems are taking action with a powerful play to to overcome these challenges: virtual monitoring solutions that help to lower adverse event and make existing front-line workers more efficient. AvaSure is proud to help our hospital and health system partners and the industry continue their transition to new models of virtual care that will ensure they can serve their communities for decades to come."

Industry recognition

In the 2022 KLAS Emerging Solutions Top 20 Report, AvaSure ranked first as the solution to Reduce the Cost of Care for its use of acute virtual care and virtual monitoring to increase patient safety. The company's TeleSitter technology allows health operations staff to raise its patient management abilities from one patient per staff member to 16 with remote monitoring. The solution also enables new Virtual Nursing models which provide health systems with a tool to help address the national nurse staffing shortage with more efficient clinical workflows.

Products and partnerships



2022 also saw advancements in technology. Being committed to partnering with other critical technologies in the health system IT ecosystem, AvaSure introduced a deeper integration with Epic. In order to communicate with patients or staff directly, clinicians can now use Epic Context Aware Linking (CAL) to open video and full duplex audio with a patient room.

AvaSure is working to develop adaptable hardware and software components that match the appropriate technology and tools to the appropriate workflow and room conditions. With Guardian Access, which has a lower price and can support the deployment of bundled hardware in every room where clinical outcomes warrant it, AvaSure expanded its line-up of bundled audio and video solutions.

AvaSure also released an updated version of its main TeleSitter hardware product, enhancing its collaboration with VA medical facilities. Compliance with Wireless Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS) was implemented.

In the coming months, AvaSure will introduce A.I. and Machine Learning capabilities in the TeleSitter for real-time patient-tracking and elopement alerts. As with previous product enhancements, AvaSure will work closely with its customers to develop clinically focused solutions to advance patient safety.

Virtual symposium success



In October, the company held the 6th Annual AvaSure Symposium, an event that brings together senior leaders, frontline staff and healthcare experts to share best practices and new use cases of AvaSure's virtual care solutions.

Gerry Lewis, Chief Information Officer and Executive Vice President, Ascension, delivered the keynote address. Other speakers included: Sarah Brown MSN, RN, Chief Nursing Officer, UnityPoint Health; Amy Hassell MSN, RN, Director of Patient Services, UCHealth Virtual Health Center; Shannon Robertson, BSN, RN, Unit Director, Virtual Care Operations, Carilion Clinic Park View; Jason Crouch, Virtual Care Operations Manager, Carilion Clinic Park View; and Meg Alexander-Patton, RN, BSN, Carilion Clinic Park View.

Educational presentations at the symposium included:

Transitioning to new virtual care models that can save up to 29 minutes per discharge, giving time back for patient care

Using the TeleSitter solution to monitor low to moderate suicidal risk patients

Overcoming obstacles, implementing best practices and sharing results of new care programs with leadership

Driving outcomes through centralized virtual care at health systems

Piloting virtual nursing programs

Enhanced knowledge sharing



AvaSure continued to expand its reference list of peer-reviewed journal articles, posters and podium presentations. AvaSure customers have generated more than 120 case studies on the myriad benefits of virtual monitoring, including reducing patient falls, protecting staff from caregiver violence, reducing documentation burden and increasing staff satisfaction.

AvaSure Chief Clinical Officer Lisbeth Votruba, MSN, RN, was featured on HIMSS TV discussing when and why virtual nurses are needed, as well as the positive outcomes hospitals have achieved by implementing virtual nursing solutions.

"As we look to 2023, we are committed to continued collaboration with our hospital and health system partners to find new and innovative ways to overcome the substantial macroeconomic barriers they have faced this year," said McMullin. "We'll be with our partners every step of the way as they use virtual monitoring solutions to protect their patients, increase the efficiency of care teams and improve communication."

About AvaSure

AvaSure provides the most proven, scalable virtual care platform to hospital systems that are challenged in providing better patient outcomes due to the realities of labor shortages and their associated costs. Recently recognized by KLAS Research as a leader in reducing the cost of patient care, AvaSure's integrated virtual care platform enhances clinical care without placing any additional burdens on staff. As a trusted partner of more than 1000 hospitals, AvaSure's virtual care solutions are designed to work within existing workflows to lower labor costs, alleviate stress for nurses, and significantly improve the quality of patient care. AvaSure. Empowering Nurses, Elevating Care. To learn more about AvaSure visit www.avasure.com.

