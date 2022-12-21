Armenia Celebrates Success at The International Property Awards

Armenia based project has won a prize at the prestigious 2022-23 International Property Awards (IPAs) in London with successes in several categories.

YEREVAN, Armenia, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Renshin, a leading urban development and investments company, received an award for Best Mixed-Use Architecture Armenia for their ArtLife project, a luxury residence and entertainment complex under development in Yerevan.

Renshin - Artlife International Property Awards Winner (PRNewswire)

The project also has earned a high rating of "Five Stars" in three categories and has been announced as nominee in Best Mixed-Use Development Europe.

Around 100 professionals involved in the international jury chaired by the members of the House of Lords of the United Kingdom Lord Caithness, Lord Best and Lord Waverley evaluated the projects on such criteria as design, quality, innovation, level of service, uniqueness, and compliance with the norms of sustainable architecture.

The design vision of ArtLife was to be based: to take stylistic cues and visual inspiration from cities such as Milan and Paris that paved the way for fashion, art and the bohemian way of living—all of which were inherently important qualities to bringing the semblance of luxury lifestyle to Yerevan.

The jury gave high quality to the project as a luxury residence and entertainment complex presented from Armenia for the first time, especially emphasizing its conceptuality and the availability of solutions meeting the international standards.

"It is a great honor for us that our project ArtLife is recognized as the winner, and the urban development projects of Armenia are presented in the international arena. We continuously study the gaps and the demand existing in the Armenian market and try to create conceptual projects that will directly contribute to increasing the attractiveness of Armenia and the sector development. Our team has been actively involved in shaping the country's real estate market, striving for international standards, economic development programs and enhancing investment attractiveness", - said Levon Kasparov, the Chief Operating Officer of Renshin.

"I sincerely congratulate all winners and my Armenian colleagues and wish them the best of success in the future. This is a fantastic achievement, especially as the winning project is also nominated for Best Mixed-Use Development Europe. It will go forward to compete against similar projects across the European region, with the results to be announced on 2nd February 2023", -said Stuart Shield, the president of the International Property Awards.

Artlife Luxury Residence and Entertainment - Yerevan (PRNewswire)

