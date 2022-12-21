AiFi Chosen by NASCAR to Debut Autonomous Store at Championship Race

The autonomous retail provider garnered impressive store sales at the Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway, invited back for next race

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AiFi , the most flexible AI platform that enables retailers to affordably deploy autonomous shopping solutions, was selected by Phoenix Raceway to continue using its autonomous retail technology after a test launch with both AiFi and Amazon Go systems at the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship in November. AiFi demonstrated such success that Phoenix Raceway will bring the AiFi store back for the next NASCAR race in the spring of 2023.

Alongside store deployments at convenience stores, major grocery retailers, college campuses, transportation hubs, and more, AiFi has also been making a splash selling food and drinks in sports stadiums with deployments at Ford Field in Detroit and Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The NASCAR Championship is its second racecar presence after revealing a frictionless express shop at the Miami Grand Prix in May in partnership with Verizon 5G .

"As AiFi continues to partner with major venues, we are thrilled to have the opportunity to continue working with NASCAR and Phoenix Raceway to deliver a new and convenient experience for fans," said AiFi's CEO, Steve Carlin. "Race goers are seeking faster transactions, more convenient concessions, and limited human contact, and our solution provides all of that for sports fans and event goers who don't want to spend a lot of time out of their seats."

AiFi's speed of checkout and reduction of long lines are what makes a satisfying experience for stadium goers. Research has consistently shown that the checkout experience is of utmost importance to customers, and that long lines are a major pain point, with 39% of shoppers admitting to leaving a store because of it. By eliminating the worst part of stadium concessions, attendees are able to easily and quickly purchase desired products, which AiFi's data showing this actually leads to more money spent on each purchase.

"We were impressed with how quickly AiFi was able to get the store up and running," said Julie Giese, President of Phoenix Raceway, NASCAR. "Our fans excitedly welcomed this new way to shop, and were even more excited to get back to their seats quicker, without missing much of the race. We're excited to continue working with AiFi to see what other experiences we can bring to our fans for future races."

AiFi has currently deployed a total of 100 stores around the world, which have reached a total of 800,000 customers with 1.4 million orders processed. In 2022 alone, AiFi has sold more than 4.8 million products, which is a 1926% increase of the number of products sold in 2021. AiFi has proven its ability to scale by deploying more than 50 stores with Poland's largest convenience store chain, Żabka, and works with other partners such as ALDI, Carrefour, Choice Market, Sodexo, Compass Group, Live Nation, and more. Learn more at aifi.com .

