Symphony Talent Bolsters Executive Team to Sharpen Focus on Customer Experience and Product, and Its Employee Experience

Four newly created executive positions will help Symphony Talent further align its end-to-end talent acquisition vision and continue its enterprise growth trajectory into 2023.

NEW YORK and LONDON, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Symphony Talent , the change-proof integrated recruitment marketing technology with creative services built for efficiency, today announced the addition of four executive roles to continue its exceptional momentum in market, delivering unmatched hiring technologies and world-class creative services.

By adding experienced leadership to its executive team with the positions of Chief Product Officer, Chief Customer Officer, Chief People Officer, and VP of Support and Integrations, Symphony Talent will ensure it continues innovating and providing cutting-edge technology and world-class recruitment marketing services that empower HR, recruiters, and hiring teams to put a company's brand at the forefront of a candidate's mind and heart.

"These tremendously talented people will help Symphony Talent elevate the employee experience as well as the customer experience, as we help enterprise companies create more humanized touchpoints throughout the hiring process with our end-to-end suite of tools and world-class creative services," said Kermit Randa, CEO of Symphony Talent. "The deep experience that these leaders bring to Symphony Talent will help us sharpen the focus on the convergence of hiring technology and creative services that companies need in a post-pandemic and turbulent jobs market."

Perry Steinberg joins Symphony Talent as Chief Product Officer, bringing over 26 years of experience leading product and business development for SaaS companies. He will lead product management, UX, and engineering teams for Symphony Talent Recruitment Marketing Platform. Throughout his career, Perry has consistently helped companies curate and execute innovative product roadmaps.

Roy Wood is joining the executive team as Chief Customer Officer, leading global implementation, support, customer success, and creative studio teams. Wood brings to Symphony Talent 27 years of experience leading cloud-based business software, including 14 years as an executive at SAP, where he led strategic initiatives and exceptional customer experiences.

Bryce Ashcraft, who has nearly 20 years of experience as a strategic leader, including over a decade at tech companies, will become Symphony Talent's Chief People Officer. He will help align Symphony Talent employees across teams in the U.S. and U.K. and will focus on providing employees with growth and enrichment opportunities.

Greg Blodgett joins Symphony Talent as Vice President of Support and Integrations, leading the Global Customer Care team and Integration efforts. He brings over 26 years of experience with global HR technology brands, including Aon, Oracle, Taleo, and Jobvite. Words like "enthusiasm," "warmth," and "passion" have been used to describe his work.

"These new hires will help HR, recruiters, and talent acquisition teams create better experiences for our customers and help those companies build more resilient, change-proof hiring strategies to land people with the right skills with greater hiring velocity," Randa said.

