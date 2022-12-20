Flux Creates a Bridge Between Web2 and Web3 with OVHcloud Partnership

Flux expands its reach into Europe with the continent's cloud leader



NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flux , the frontrunner in building decentralized infrastructure to power Web3 development, today announced a partnership with OVHcloud, the European cloud leader, to expand its edge cloud solution options. This partnership will enable each company to expand its reach into previously untapped markets - Web3 for OVHcloud and Web2 for Flux.

Through this new partnership, Flux is continuing to bridge the gap between Web2.0 and Web3.0 infrastructure so they can iterate tech together and build a better future for all. Working with OVHcloud and their robust presence worldwide, Flux can get more nodes on the network and increase computational capacity.

"Our team at Flux is not maximalist, we believe working with Web2 and Web3 will benefit users of both platforms. OVHcloud is trusted in the Web2 space and is forward-thinking about how to build a trusted digital environment in tandem, much like the development of on-prem and cloud services. They will provide the suitable infrastructure for us to grow a truly decentralized internet," said Flux Co-Founder, Daniel Keller. "We will use OVHcloud servers to help us support our Titan Node staking platform. OVHcloud servers will be used to deploy FluxNodes knowing that they are of robust and enterprise quality."

The Flux Cloud has seen a surge in adoption over the past year, with an increase of over 10,000% in network usage to date. More and more companies outside of the crypto space are noticing the advantages the Flux Cloud offers and want to get their feet wet in Web3.

"The promise of decentralized infrastructure requires security, high bandwidth and fast provisioning in a cost-effective overall package, which is exactly what OVHcloud is providing," said Evan Hamilton, Key Account Manager at OVHcloud. "Our global footprint of 33 data centers, including 8 in Canada and 18 in Europe, is a key benefit when handling a growing number of nodes worldwide. On top of performance and scalability, Flux and their users can also count on our trusted and sustainable cloud infrastructure, with a proven track record in energy efficiency and operational sovereignty."

About Flux

The Flux Ecosystem is a suite of decentralized computing services and blockchain-as-a-service solutions which offer an interoperable, decentralized, AWS-like development environment. Flux utilizes a native POUW (Proof-of-Useful-Work) coin to power this ecosystem, providing incentives for hardware hosters, governance on-chain, and bad actor mitigation via staking requirements for running hardware. The Flux operating system runs on top of Linux to provide the network with verified and benchmarked high-availability compute power and utilizes the blockchain to ensure transparency in governance operations. Flux node operators can choose from three tiers of hardware requirements to stand up after providing the necessary Flux capital soft-locked in their wallet. This allows anyone to be rewarded for providing hardware to the network, from anywhere in the world.

About OVHcloud

OVHcloud is a global player and the leading European cloud provider operating over 450,000 servers within 33 data centers across four continents to reach 1.6 million customers in over 140 countries. Spearheading a trusted cloud and pioneering a sustainable cloud with the best price-performance ratio, the Group has been leveraging an integrated model for over 20 years that guarantees total control of its value chain, from the design of its servers to the construction and management of its data centers, including the orchestration of its fiber-optic network. This unique approach enables OVHcloud to independently cover all the uses of its customers so they can seize the benefits of an environmentally conscious model with a frugal use of resources and a carbon footprint reaching the best ratios in the industry. OVHcloud now offers customers the latest-generation solutions, combining performance, predictable pricing and complete data sovereignty to support their unfettered growth.

