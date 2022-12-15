NAB Show Launches Excellence in Sustainability Awards

-- Awards recognize innovation in media technology that promotes environmental and social responsibility --

WASHINGTON, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NAB Show is launching a new awards program to recognize individuals, companies and products for outstanding innovations in media technology that promote conservation and reusability of natural resources and foster economic and social development. The NAB Show Excellence in Sustainability Awards will be presented during a special ceremony on the Main Stage at NAB Show on April 16, 2023, in Las Vegas.

NAB Show Excellence in Sustainability Award logo (PRNewswire)

"Sustainability efforts not only benefit the planet and society but also make good business sense," said EVP Chris Brown

"Sustainability efforts not only benefit the planet and society but also make good business sense," said Chris Brown, executive vice president of Global Connections and Events at the National Association of Broadcasters. "In addition to providing global recognition for sustainability leaders within our industry, NAB Show is committed to working with our vendors and partners on progressive approaches that inspire the NAB Show community to take collective action in this area."

The new awards program will include the following categories of excellence:

The Sustainability Champion Award – honoring individuals driving sustainability efforts and programs.

The Sustainability Leadership Award – honoring organizations that have launched or completed sustainability initiatives in the past 12 months.

The Sustainability Product or Service Award – honoring products or services launched in the past 12 months that significantly improve sustainability or provide sustainable market alternatives.

NAB Show will accept nominations from businesses of all sizes, locations and maturity, including non-profit organizations. Judged by an independent panel of sustainability experts, award winners will be chosen in each category, one each for small, medium, large and non-profit.

The NAB Show Excellence in Sustainability Awards are supported by Amazon Web Services (AWS), the world's leading cloud provider and a leader in the media technology sector. AWS is also known for its efforts to support Amazon becoming net zero carbon by 2040.

"We are honored to support this award and the important work our industry is doing to become more sustainable," said Marc Aldrich, general manager of Media & Entertainment at AWS. "The media and entertainment community is continuously finding new ways to reduce our carbon footprint, from cutting back on the number of production vans for broadcasts, to flights needed, to energy output from facilities. AWS is proud to do our part in supporting these efforts through our customers and partners by running our business in an environmentally friendly way."

Managed by Barbara Lange, CEO of Kibo121, the NAB Show Excellence in Sustainability Award program will be open for nomination submissions in January 2023 at nabshow.com/sustainability.

Lange is the former executive director of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers and now leads Kibo121, a consultancy firm that guides media technology organizations on their path to sustainability. "I am delighted to work with NAB Show and AWS on this program to help elevate this important initiative within our industry," said Lange.

About NAB

The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America's broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at www.nab.org.

About NAB Show

NAB Show, held April 15 – 19, 2023 in Las Vegas, is celebrating its centennial year as the preeminent conference and exhibition driving the evolution of broadcast, media and entertainment. It is the ultimate marketplace for next-generation technology inspiring superior audio and video experiences. From creation to consumption, across multiple platforms, NAB Show is where global visionaries convene to bring content to life in new and exciting ways. For complete details, visit www.nabshow.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National Association of Broadcasters