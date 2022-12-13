New Digital Adoption Report from Whatfix Reveals Alarming Roadblocks Negatively Impacting the Digital Workplace

78% of software users reported lacking the expertise to use the digital tools required to do their jobs

SAN JOSE, Calif. , Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Whatfix , the digital adoption platforms (DAP) leader, today released a new report with survey data revealing that 78% of software users lack the training and expert knowledge needed to use the applications required in their jobs. Additionally, one-third of the respondents said they received only an hour of training and onboarding when using new software. The survey of software end users uncovered a widening digital skills gap, SaaS overload, and fractured software experiences that harm employee productivity in digital workplaces.

Whatfix (PRNewswire)

The latest data from Whatfix highlights the enterprise challenges created by poor digital adoption practices and the growing importance of end-user training and self-service support to adapt to increasingly digital workplaces. In the survey of more than 1,110 software users, 93% of respondents said they use at least three software applications to do their job effectively while 50% said they require at least six.

With each application having a different user experience (UX) and associated learning curve, software users reported losing 26% of their productivity as a byproduct of SaaS overload and fractured software experiences. Accounting for the volume of different software tools used in businesses today, 84% of software users reported not knowing how to use all the software features and workflows they're supposed to. Alarmingly, 78% of survey respondents also said they have difficulties simply locating software training and help documentation.

"The enterprise software, SaaS applications, and digital tools ubiquitous in business today are great enablers of innovation, productivity, and success. However, there is an inherent weakness in deploying these tools together and at a scale that grows more pronounced if software users are not enabled with the digital dexterity to learn how to use them to their full potential," said Khadim Batti, CEO and co-founder, Whatfix. "The pandemic and resulting digital transformation efforts thrust these tools into the hands of software users, but businesses must also look to maximize their investments to reap real benefits. Userization, which involves putting software users first and technology second, is the key to helping employees adapt to this new way of working."

In response to the challenges created by inadequate training and performance support observed in enterprises today, Whatfix highlights several key trends to help organizations enhance their digital adoption practices:

Providing Integrated Application Experiences

85% of software users rely on multiple applications to complete their daily tasks and workflows. As a result, they must contend with multiple complex product interfaces and learning curves. Creating integrated, consistent application experiences using a digital adoption platform seamlessly connects these workflows, providing a complete end-to-end experience for users.

Creating Inclusive Software Experiences

51% of software users surveyed reported their companies did not provide role-based onboarding and training when implementing a new software. Adopting inclusive software experiences can accommodate needs and preferences for tailored user interfaces and role-based experiences that empower them to be more effective in their jobs.

Focusing on Outcome-Based Adoption Strategies

31% of software users reported receiving an hour or less of training for the applications they use every day. To improve the effectiveness of this training, digital adoption strategies must adapt and expand their user onboarding, continuous learning, and self-service support experiences to accommodate a variety of outcome-based, needs-based, and role-based use cases that enables each unique user or customer with the learning and support flows they need to find true value from their software stack.

The Whatfix Digital Adoption Trends 2023 Report was compiled utilizing survey data from more than 1,100 global software users. To download the full report and learn more about Whatfix, click here .

About Whatfix

Whatfix empowers anyone, anywhere to have scalable success with technology they use everyday, achieving greater knowledge, expanding capability, and unlocking productivity for themselves and their organizations. Whatfix's Digital Adoption Platform (DAP) integrates seamlessly with applications to enable users, providing in-context information and guidance to immediately increase individual capability and collectively amplify productivity. The organization has six offices globally in the US, India, UK, Germany, and Australia, and works with Fortune 500 companies around the world. Whatfix has raised $140 million to date, and is backed by marquee investors including Softbank Vision Fund 2, Sequoia Capital India, and Cisco Investments. For more information, visit Whatfix's website.

Media Contact

Dex Polizzi

Lumina Communications for Whatfix

whatfix@luminapr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Whatfix