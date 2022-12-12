SOUTHWEST AIRLINES ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP PROMOTIONS

DALLAS, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) today announced two Leadership promotions within its Internal Audit and Legal Departments, both effective immediately.

Internal Audit

Ted Gordon was promoted to Vice President Internal Audit where he will be responsible for leading Internal Audit functions. Gordon will provide strategic and tactical leadership of audit plan development; delivering assurance on the design and operating effectiveness of the Company's governance, accounting, financial, operational, and IT controls. Gordon was most recently a Director within the airline's Network Planning Team and has held leadership positions within the Finance and Internal Audit departments.

Gordon joined Southwest Airlines® in 2005. He is a Certified Public Accountant and holds bachelor's and master's degrees in accounting from the University of Missouri.

"Throughout his career, Ted has displayed a knack for streamlining processes, finding efficiencies, and developing practical solutions to support Southwest's continued growth," said Linda Rutherford, Southwest Airlines' Chief Administration and Communications Officer. "We are immensely proud of Ted's accomplishments and are thrilled to promote him into his new role."

Gordon moves into the position held previously by Colleen Russell who stepped down from her office role this month. She will continue to serve the Company as an Executive Advisor until June 30, 2023.

Labor & Litigation

Kevin Minchey was promoted to Vice President—Legal, Labor & Litigation from Associate General Counsel. In his new role, he will lead Labor and Employment, Labor Administration, Regulatory, and Litigation functions in the Legal Department. His work will include overseeing compliance with federal, state, and local employment laws, collaborating with the Labor Administration team to administer collective bargaining agreements, and managing the Company's litigation docket. His team will also continue to support our Operations Department on regulatory matters. Prior to joining Southwest in 2011, he practiced law in Phoenix and clerked for a federal judge in Michigan.

"Kevin's passion for serving the People of Southwest Airlines makes him a perfect fit as he takes on his new role," said Mark Shaw, Executive Vice President and Chief Legal & Regulatory Officer. "We are excited for Kevin as he continues advocating for the more than 65,000 Southwest Employees across our expansive network."

Minchey holds a bachelor's degree in Spanish from Utah State University and a law degree from Thomas Jefferson School of Law.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 121 airports across 11 countries. Having celebrated its 50th Anniversary in 2021, Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline1. Based in Dallas and famous for an Employee-first corporate Culture, Southwest maintains an unprecedented record of no involuntary furloughs or layoffs in its history. By empowering its more than 64,0002 People to deliver unparalleled Hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among as many as 130 million Customers carried a year. That formula for success brought industry-leading prosperity and 47 consecutive years3 of profitability for Southwest Shareholders (NYSE: LUV). Southwest leverages a unique legacy and mission to serve communities around the world including harnessing the power of its People and Purpose to put communities at the Heart of its success. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship. Southwest is also continuing to develop tangible steps toward achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, including offering Customers an opportunity to help the airline offset its carbon emissions. To be part of the solution, visit Southwest.com/wannaoffsetcarbon.

1) U.S. Dept. of Transportation most recent reporting of domestic originating passengers boarded

2) Fulltime-equivalent active Employees

3) 1973-2019 annual profitability

View original content:

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.