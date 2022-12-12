COO Tony Morefield is driving Candid's future

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Two decades ago, Tony Morefield helped make clear aligners a multi-billion dollar industry by spearheading the planning and execution behind a massive manufacturing facility that would help meet growing demand, developing innovative fabrication processes, and conducting clinical trials. Recently Tony has been chosen to serve as COO at Candid, helping chart our course as we transform the clear aligner industry.

"We used the best technology, internal processes, and equipment. As a result, our aligners are more precise than ever."

"Creating that first clear aligner production facility was a massive undertaking," says Morefield. "Everything had to be developed from scratch and scaled. Setting up Candid's new facility is so exciting because we're using technology that's lightyears more advanced than it was two decades ago."

Prior to his tenure as COO, Tony spent several years championing Candid's manufacturing and treatment planning functions as our Senior Vice President of Manufacturing. In his role, Tony was a key player in creating our research and development facility in Silicon Valley.

"Our Milpitas, California, facility set the stage for scaling our business," says Morefield. "We developed scalable processes using the best technology available and internally developed processes and equipment. As a result, our aligners are more precise than ever."

When Candid announced that we'd be pivoting the business to exclusively offer our clear aligners through doctors, Tony steered production and fulfillment operations to suit our changing needs—collaborating with cross-functional teams to take our case capacity to the next level.

Few people can say that they've led the creation of an industry-altering manufacturing operation. And, perhaps only Tony Morefield can say that they've done so twice.

In Tijuana, Mexico, Tony has helped develop a high-tech manufacturing facility that will define the future of CandidPro—83,000 square feet of factory space outfitted with some of the highest manufacturing standards in the industry.

"Standing up our new facility was a huge, collaborative effort, but the results have been amazing," says Morefield. "We'll be set up to manufacture aligners for more than 1,000 cases every day—and that's just the beginning of what our pipeline of innovation has in store."

As we continue to ramp up production, Tony's knack for coordinating clinical excellence is now more broadly focused. With his recent promotion to COO, he is now leading end-to-end clinical and manufacturing operations. That means he'll be providing continuing support in Tijuana, coordinating the orthodontic minds behind our prescriptions, and helping cross-functional teams bring CandidPro's technology to dentists and orthodontists around the country.

"As COO, I'm taking in the systematic learnings from lean manufacturing processes and carrying them across the entire operational funnel," says Morefield. "From the day we receive records to the day we ship aligners and beyond."

