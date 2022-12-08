Retirement of Avion Solutions' President and CEO

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avion Solutions announced today that President & CEO, Chad Donald will retire after twenty-eight years with the organization. Evan Wagner, Avion's current Vice President and Chief Operating Officer will succeed him in his role.

Mr. Donald began his career with Avion as a Technical Specialist in 1994. He served in various leadership roles, including Program Manager, Director of Special Projects, and Executive Vice President before becoming President in 2014 upon the retirement of his father, Gary Donald. As President and CEO, Mr. Donald has led Avion Solutions to achieve a many significant accomplishments, including numerous blanket purchase agreement contract awards resulting in more than forty task orders; multiple Small Business of the Year awards; nine-time finalist and three Best Placed to Work® awards; and Avion's transition to a 100% employee owned (ESOP) company in July 2020.

"It has been my tremendous honor and privilege to work for and lead Avion Solutions. I am so proud of our team and the professionalism, excellence, and dedication they bring to supporting our men and women in uniform," said Mr. Donald. "Working alongside Evan over the past twenty years, I am absolutely confident that the company is in very capable hands under his leadership."

Evan Wagner has been with Avion for more than twenty years, supporting U.S. Army Aviation customers and platforms in the areas of airworthiness, systems engineering, sustainment, aeromechanics, and propulsion. He has led Avion as Vice President and Chief Operating Officer since 2014, fostering Avion's maturation from subcontractor to prime contractor, and overseeing its expansion into new program offices and geographies.

"I have learned a lot from Chad and Gary over the years, and I look forward to continuing their legacy of collaborative, customer-focused, community-minded leadership to lead our company and its employee owners into the future," said Mr. Wagner.

Evan earned his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Stanford University and his Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Oregon State University.

