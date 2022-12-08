PayerAlly Appoints Kerri Tanner as Chief Pharmacy Officer

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PayerAlly announced it has appointed Kerri Tanner as its Chief Pharmacy Officer. Kerri has been an Innovative Leader in the Medication Management industry for over 20 years supporting the development and management of drug spend through thought leadership, superior client advisement, and a focus on preparing clients to improve the management of large molecule and other complex medications in the future.

PayerAlly's mission is to provide pharmacy consulting services to our clients in an impartial manner enabling them to make better business decisions, lower overall medication costs, and better plan for future high-cost, life-changing medications.

"Kerri brings a unique combination of skills and insight to PayerAlly. She is an industry thought leader in the areas of Specialty pharmacy, Gene, and infused therapies, which is an important focus area for our firm. It is where the puck is going," said Will McHugh. "We are excited to add such an accomplished industry veteran to help our clients moving forward."

Dr. Tanner is an experienced strategic thinker in medication management. She joins PayerAlly with more than 20 years of experience working within PBMs and Health Plans in building innovative concepts used in Pharmacy network management and specialty medication management. Most recently, Dr. Tanner was the SVP/Specialty Product for Optum Rx. In that role, she led the advancement of key products that drove significant savings to clients. Moreover, she managed many of the market conversations with Optum Rx clients and prospects for specialty management in both the medical and pharmacy benefit. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Molecular & Cellular Biology and a Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD).

"It is an honor to join PayerAlly at such an exciting time in the company's evolution," said Tanner. "PayerAlly's approach to helping clients manage their pharmacy benefit and support a comprehensive solution to address the specialty cost trajectory provides a unique opportunity to provide guidance for new strategies in the ever-changing world of pharmacy management."

PayerAlly is a startup consulting firm created to bring much-needed independence and "consulting transparency" to the pharmacy consulting industry. The firm utilizes a unique interactive procurement process backed by proprietary analytics to enable the firm to provide clients with the information they need to make better business decisions related to the purchasing of high-cost medication and their overall pharmacy benefit. The firm also maintains its independence by not owning or operating a pharmacy coalition or any other business that would put us in conflict with our clients.

