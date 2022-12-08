Next PR Builds Community Awareness and Engagement for Brewability

PR Firm's Conscious Capitalism Program Provided Pro Bono Services to First Fully Inclusive Brewery as Part of Its Mission To #DoGood

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Next PR , an award-winning, integrated public relations firm, highlighted the results of its pro bono services for Brewability , an Englewood, Colorado-based restaurant that primarily employs adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities to brew and serve craft beer and pizza. The partnership, which ran from April to October 2022, aimed to increase brand awareness for Brewability within the local Colorado community through media relations, social media advertisement and influencer relations.

The Next PR team secured 15 media placements highlighting Brewability's mission, including local and trade coverage of Brewability's newest accessibility feature – a vibrational dance floor – and profile pieces on the brewery and restaurant in Eater , Pizza Marketplace , Denver Westword and Colorado Public Radio .

Several micro-influencer campaigns were conducted to promote Brewability's new beer offerings and the vibrational dance floor launch, resulting in 13 Instagram posts reaching a combined audience of 110.3K. Across all influencer posts, there were a total of 1.8K likes and 599 positive comments. As a result of these campaigns, Brewability team members have noticed an increase in patrons saying they visited after seeing Brewability promoted on Instagram.

Social media advertising through targeted Facebook campaigns also boosted community awareness around Brewability's unique services and events. The team ran eight social ads, resulting in a total of 48 post shares, 388 post reactions, 4,663 post engagements and 114,974 impressions.

"I've been so impressed with the Next PR team and how supportive they've been of our mission and message," said Brewability's owner and founder, Tiffany Fixter. "They've expanded our media presence in the local Colorado area while connecting us with new, friendly faces in the community."

"Through our Conscious Capitalism program, we're able to support organizations that are doing truly amazing work. Brewability goes above and beyond by providing an inclusive and accessible place for individuals with developmental disabilities," shared Heather Kelly, CEO of Next PR. "We enjoyed every minute working with Brewability's incredible team and founder to promote their latest accessibility updates."

This is Next PR's eighth partnership for its Conscious Capitalism program. The firm will continue to establish strong ties with nonprofits and startups in need of pro bono PR services to improve organizational effectiveness in resource saving, brand messaging and media opportunities.

About Next PR

Next PR is an award-winning public relations firm with one major focus: results. Next PR is agile, fresh and hyper-focused on helping clients achieve their next big PR goals. Founded in 1978, the company has offices across the nation in San Francisco, Denver, Colorado Springs, Chicago, Philadelphia and Boston. The team boasts the best and brightest in public relations, but more than that, it brings the fun – and the motivation – to the daily grind. The company has been selected as a Top Place to Work by PR News, has been named to PRNEWS' Agency Elite Top 100 list for three consecutive years, is Great Place to Work® certified and has been recognized by the Dave Thomas Foundation as an Adoption-Friendly Workplace for eight years running. Team members are consistently selected as PR Rising Stars and Communicators of the Year. Learn more about how Next PR pushes boundaries to help clients launch brands, disrupt industries and engage with the audiences that matter most at nextpr.com.

About Brewability

Since its inception in 2016, Brewability has been serving up inclusivity alongside beer and pizza. Founded by a former special education teacher, Brewability is a brewery and pizzeria staffed primarily by people with developmental disabilities. Located in Englewood, Colorado, this establishment is where good food, good drinks, and good times are accessible to everyone. From hand-crafted brews to a bone-conduction, vibrational dance floor, Brewability is on the forefront of fun and inclusivity.

