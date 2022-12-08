Fresno County and ForeFront Power Solar Project wins Solar Builder Project of the Year Award

Fresno County Juvenile Justice Campus 3.8 MW solar array named top C&I ground-mount project for 2022

FRESNO, Calif., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fresno County Juvenile Justice Campus (JJC) solar array, developed through a partnership between the County of Fresno and ForeFront Power, a leading developer and asset manager of commercial and industrial-scale solar energy and storage projects, was announced as the Solar Builder C&I Ground-Mount Project of the Year as part of the 2022 Solar Builder Project of the Year Awards.

Completed in March 2022, the Fresno County JJC 3.8MW solar array is the largest public-sector solar project in Fresno County. This ground-mount solar array is made up of nearly 9,000 panels and will generate 7,496,000 kWh of clean, renewable energy each year – enough to cover the annual electricity usage of 1,000 homes. The array will also cover 80% of the annual electricity usage for the adjacent JJC, a 200-acre campus that serves as a facility for youth in custody and offers educational and vocational programming while the youth are housed there. Others who benefit from the solar array include the Fresno County Coroner as well as staff from the Public Defender and District Attorney's offices and Fresno County Sheriff, among others.

"This award recognizes the hard work of so many people, especially those in our County's Internal Services Department and at ForeFront Power, and it also highlights one of many innovative ways we are implementing cost-saving measures for the public," said Paul Nerland, Fresno County Administrative Officer.

Through a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with ForeFront Power, Fresno County was able to successfully procure the JJC solar energy system, along with a smart battery storage system in development for 2023, at no upfront cost to the County. As part of the 20-year PPA agreement, ForeFront Power will operate and maintain the system while the County achieves a low, fixed rate for electricity as well as budget certainty by avoiding utility rate increases for decades to come. The JJC project is expected to save the County up to $20 million over the course of this 20-year PPA, resulting in close to a 40% reduction in energy spend.

"What stands out about the JJC project – and all of ForeFront Power's work in Fresno County – is how impactful the switch to solar energy can be for cities and municipalities if they are forward-thinking, proactive, and embrace it. Credit to ForeFront Power for focusing on these projects. They've become a trusted developer in their region as a result. This C&I Ground-Mount Project of the Year is just one example of many," said Chris Crowell, Editor-in-Chief of Solar Builder magazine.

As a trusted source for solar industry news in North America, Solar Builder's annual awards program seeks to highlight the most outstanding PV projects in the solar industry each year across six categories: C&I Rooftop, C&I Ground-Mount, Community, Residential, Microgrid, and Utility-Scale. The Fresno County JCC solar project was selected as one of five finalists in the C&I Ground-Mount category by Solar Builder and decided as the winning project through community voting.

About ForeFront Power

ForeFront Power is a leading North American developer of solar and energy storage solutions for commercial, industrial, public sector and community solar customers. The ForeFront Power team has 15 years of experience working together to develop more than 1,300 behind-the-meter and community solar and storage projects, totaling more than 1 gigawatt-DC of renewable electricity. Headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in New York City and Mexico City, the company offers business, government, education and community solar customers in the U.S. and Mexico a broad array of development, advisory and asset management services. ForeFront Power is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsui & Co. Ltd., a global energy infrastructure and investment leader with a robust balance sheet and an "A" credit rating from Standard & Poor's. For more information, visit forefrontpower.com.

