BATH & BODY WORKS KEEPS HOLIDAY DEALS COMING WITH ANNUAL SALE ON ALL BODY CARE

Retailer declares national holiday for customers to shop more than 500 gifts under $5

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With just 16 shopping days left until Christmas and shipping deadlines fast approaching, Bath & Body Works has announced the return of its Annual Body Care Day, a sale on its entire, expansive collection of bath and body products in stores nationwide and online. Now in its fourth year, the retailer will celebrate this once-a-year sale on Friday, Dec. 9, and Saturday, Dec. 10.

For many consumers, the holidays aren't complete without a gift from Bath & Body Works under the tree.

During the event, all of Bath & Body Works' body care items will be $4.95 (retail value: $7.50–$21.50) — marking a return to the inaugural 2019 event pricing, which is not only the lowest price of the season, it's a decrease compared to last year. This year's event offers customers a savings of up to 77% on bath and shower products, moisturizers, fine fragrance mists, as well as limited edition and shimmer formulas. In addition to the Annual Body Care Day deal, the retailer will offer an exclusive, luxuriously cozy blanket for $30 with any $45 purchase (retail value: $59.95) beginning Friday, Dec. 9, while supplies last.

According to Bath & Body Works' consumer research, of its customers who have started purchasing holiday gifts, most are only halfway completed, making this year's offer perfectly timed to give customers a highly-compelling reason to wrap up holiday shopping while stocking up on great gifts for under $5.

"Throughout our more than 30-year history, Bath & Body Works has become a tried-and-true gifting tradition for consumers — for many, the holidays aren't complete without a gift from Bath & Body Works under the tree," said Betsy Schumacher, Chief Merchandising Officer at Bath & Body Works. "The power of fragrance to bring joy, help you relax, mark a celebration, or just pamper yourself in your daily routine is undeniable, and we know the quality of the ingredients and fragrances make our products a go-to gift. Knowing how closely customers are watching their wallets, we wanted to ensure they can wrap up their holiday gift shopping with affordable luxuries for everyone on their list, including themselves."

WHAT'S NEW FOR ANNUAL BODY CARE DAY 2022

My Bath & Body Works Rewards Loyalty Program

This year's Annual Body Care Day is the first since the nationwide launch of My Bath & Body Works Rewards. To sweeten the deal for members of the program, they will be granted early access to shop Annual Body Care Day first from 8 p.m. to midnight EST Thursday, Dec. 8, exclusively through the My Bath & Body Works Rewards App and online at bathandbodyworks.com. Customers who aren't currently enrolled can sign up for the My Bath & Body Works loyalty program prior to the event to take advantage of the limited-time benefit.

Body Care Day Assortment and Exclusives

As part of this year's Body Care Day, customers will be able to shop more than 500 products across more than 140 Bath & Body Works-exclusive fragrances, including:

Five new-to-the-world fragrances dropping just for the event and available for a limited time only, including Life of the Party, a fragrance inspired by the celebratory nature of the holiday season and Winter Cherry Blossom , a spinoff of the fragrance maker's iconic, Japanese Cherry Blossom.

48 women's and men's fine fragrances, from the retailer's newest fragrance launches in Dream Bright and After Dark to other beloved bestsellers like A Thousand Wishes, Champagne Toast, Ocean and Graphite.

Nine Aromatherapy essential oil blends for the ultimate self-care gifts, including customer-favorites Stress Relief and Sleep.

11 festive seasonal scents like Winter Candy Apple and Vanilla Bean Noel, which have been customer favorites for more than 20 years, as well as new-for-this-season scents like Bright Christmas Morning.

From body cleansers and bath products to moisturizers and mists, there are dozens of ways wrap up the perfect gift for every type of recipient:

The ultimate go-to gift combines a trio of best-sellers — Body Lotion, Shower Gel and Fine Fragrance Mist — to make fragrance layering easy for under $15 .

Give a seasonal fragrance refresh with Fine Fragrance Mist or Body Spray, or indulge them with an Aromatherapy Essential Oil Mist for a spa-like pick-me-up.

Moisturizers like Ultimate Hydration Body Cream and Daily Nourishing Body Lotion are great adds to any gift or winter skin care routine, featuring new formulas and offering 24 hours of moisture with ingredients like shea butter, hyaluronic acid, vitamin e and aloe.

Add a dose of sparkle to any stocking or present with limited edition shimmer-infused products like Whipped Glow-tion Body Butter, Shimmer Fizz Body Lotion, Diamond Shimmer Mist or Body Lotion.

Upgrade their daily shower essentials with a new Shower Gel or Moisturizing Body Wash, tuck a Bar Soap in their stocking or wrap up a Bubble Bath or Body Scrub for a little added pampering.

Annual Body Care Day will be available in Bath & Body Works stores nationwide and online at bathandbodyworks.com while supplies last. Customers can take advantage of extended store hours, with many stores opening early. To experience Bath & Body Works' collection of personal care products and to shop Annual Body Care Day, visit your local Bath & Body Works store or go to bathandbodyworks.com.

ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS

We make the world a brighter, happier place through the power of fragrance. Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, including the #1 selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Powered by agility and innovation, the company's predominantly U.S.- based supply chain enables the company to deliver quality, on-trend luxuries at affordable prices. Bath & Body Works serves and delights customers however and wherever they want to shop, from welcoming, in-store experiences at more than 1,770 company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada and more than 360 international franchised locations to an online storefront at bathandbodyworks.com.

Now in its fourth year, Bath & Body Works will celebrate its once-a-year Annual Body Care Day on Friday, Dec. 9, and Saturday, Dec. 10.







