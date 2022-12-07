Stinger Off-Road Offers the Ultimate Gift Guide for Jeep Wrangler JL & Gladiator JT Owners

Treat Yourself or the Jeep Owner in Your Life this Holiday Season

CLEARWATER, Fla., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Stinger Off-Road, leading designer and manufacturer of aftermarket technology for Wrangler and Truck owners, released its ultimate gift guide for the Jeep Wrangler JL and Gladiator JT owner on your holiday list.

Stinger Off-Road's vehicle-specific solutions are designed to add the features and functionality you crave, with seamless integration, and mechanical design to fit perfectly within your Jeep's exterior or interior.

INFOTAINMENT

Sometimes size does matter. Ready to take your JL/JT's infotainment to the next level? Stinger Off-Road radio upgrade bundles include everything you need for a plug-and-play installation.

Jeep Wrangler JL/Gladiator JT 10" Integrated Touchscreen Radio Replacement Kit

Add a full visual experience to your Jeep with 16.7 million colors -- all in 1024 x 600 high-resolution. Customize the illumination and background, pinch and zoom (on equipped apps), and anti-glare. Retain all OEM features, add new off-road vehicle gauges like pitch and roll, and interact with on-screen climate controls, vehicle settings, and more. All in one easy to install, plug-and-play package. The included flush-mount fitting kit transforms your dash with a larger screen, while retaining the factory look.

AUDIO

Stinger Off-Roads Jeep Wrangler JL and Gladiator JT audio bundles, provide everything a Jeep owner needs to upgrade their audio.

Jeep Wrangler JL and Gladiator JT direct-fit speaker bundles include speakers and a Wrangler speaker harness, available in Front Speaker, Soundbar Speaker, and Front and Soundbar Speaker options.

For JL Unlimited owners seeking a full audio upgrade experience, Stinger Off-Road offers two full system bundles which include the Jeep Wrangler JL Unlimited Swing Gate-Mount Loaded Enclosure. Add clean, articulate, heart pounding bass, without adding bulk.

CAMERA UPGRADES

Cameras add safety and convenience for standard driving situations such as backing out of a parking space, to gain visibility when crawling rocks, or to capture your adventures with the available dash cameras. The Stinger Off-Road Jeep Wrangler JL/Gladiator JT camera systems are designed to integrate with your JL/JT, allowing for manual activation, or activation based on driver behavior (putting your Jeep in reverse, drive, using your turn signal, etc.).

Jeep Replacement Rearview Mirror with Monitor & Dash Cam, Spare Tire-Mount Camera Kit: Upgrade your rearview mirror view your front, rear, and side cameras from the 9.3" touchscreen video monitor, which also includes a built-in dash camera. This bundle includes a spare tire-mount reverse camera with the option to add Stinger Off-Road's front and side cameras for Wrangler JL/JT.

Jeep Wrangler JL/JT (2018+) Blind-Spot Side View Camera Kit: Lose your doors, not your visibility or simplify lane changing with this JL/JT side camera kit. Full vehicle integration alerts the body-mount cameras to turn on when turn signals are used, so the cameras naturally integrate with your driving behavior.

Off-Road Underbody Camera Kit with Built-In DVR: Gain clear, unobstructed views of what is under and around your vehicle, durable design to withstand the harshest terrain.

LIGHTING

Function or flare, the Stinger Off-Road lighting lineup is packed with solutions for your Wrangler JL/JT. Rock Lights, Headlight Replacements, Premium Combo Beam Set, and Jeep Wrangler JL/JT Light Bar with Mounting System.

About Stinger Off-Road

For over 32 years Stinger has advanced automotive aftermarket technology for truck and Wrangler owners. The company's R&D capabilities have positioned Stinger Off-Road as the market leader in highly engineered integration solutions, which enable aftermarket audio, infotainment, lighting, safety, and accessory products to work seamlessly with factory systems. The team doesn't just build products, we live and breathe them. Built for the truck and Wrangler and enthusiasts by enthusiasts. See you on the trails, dunes, or wherever our adventures take us.

